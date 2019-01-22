Oscars 2019: Estos son los nominados a los premios de la Academia [LISTA COMPLETA]

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dió a conocer las nominaciones para la 91ra entrega de los Oscars este martes desde el Samuel Goldwyn Theatre de Beverly Hills, California.
Los anuncios fueron presentados por Kumail Nanjiani y Tracee Ellis Ross.
ESTOS SON LOS NOMINADOS:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Black Panther
Green Book
Roma
Ha nacido una estrella
Vice
La Favorita
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Spike Lee
Pawel Pawlikowski
Yorgos Lanthimos
Alfonso Cuarón
Adam McKay
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Yalitza Aparicio
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Melissa McCarthy
MEJOR ACTOR
Christian Bale
Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Rami Malek
Viggo Mortensen
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Amy Adams, El vicio del poder
Marina de Tavira, “Roma”
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, La Favorita
Rachel Weisz, La Favorita
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Adam Driver
Sam Elliott
Richard E. Grant
Sam Rockwell
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
The Favourite
Vice
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA EXTRANJERA
Cafanaúm
Cold War
Obra sin autor
Roma
Un asunto de familia
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away”
Roma
A Star Is Born
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
MEJOR VESTUARIO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
MEJOR MONTAJE
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Green Book
The Favourite
Vice
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO
A Quiet Place
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
MEJOR CANCIÓN
All The Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight , RBG
Shallow , A Star Is Born
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends