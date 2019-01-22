Oscars 2019: Estos son los nominados a los premios de la Academia [LISTA COMPLETA]

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dió a conocer las nominaciones para la 91ra entrega de los Oscars este martes desde el Samuel Goldwyn Theatre de Beverly Hills, California.

Los anuncios fueron presentados por Kumail Nanjiani y Tracee Ellis Ross.

ESTOS SON LOS NOMINADOS:

MEJOR PELÍCULA



Black Panther

Green Book

Roma

Ha nacido una estrella

Vice

La Favorita

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN



Spike Lee

Pawel Pawlikowski

Yorgos Lanthimos

Alfonso Cuarón

Adam McKay

MEJOR ACTRIZ



Yalitza Aparicio

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy

MEJOR ACTOR



Christian Bale

Bradley Cooper

Willem Dafoe

Rami Malek

Viggo Mortensen

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA



Amy Adams, El vicio del poder

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, La Favorita

Rachel Weisz, La Favorita

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO



Adam Driver

Sam Elliott

Richard E. Grant

Sam Rockwell

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO



The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL



First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

The Favourite

Vice

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA EXTRANJERA



Cafanaúm

Cold War

Obra sin autor

Roma

Un asunto de familia

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA



Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA



Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away”

Roma

A Star Is Born

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN



Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

MEJOR VESTUARIO



The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots





MEJOR MONTAJE



BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

The Favourite

Vice

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES



Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA



Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO



A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO



Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

MEJOR BANDA SONORA



Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

MEJOR CANCIÓN



All The Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight , RBG

Shallow , A Star Is Born

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL



Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL



Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN



Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO



Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

