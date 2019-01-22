Hoy

Nombre del año 2019

Martín Vizcarra

Pedro Chávarry

José Domingo Pérez

Richard Concepción Carhuancho

Edwin Oviedo

Reforma de justicia

Keiko Fujimori 

Martín Vizcarra 

JNE 

Congreso de la República

Sporting Cristal

Universitario

Selección peruana 

Ricardo Gareca

Comisión Lava Jato

ONPE

Alan García

Congreso 

Cristiano Ronaldo 

Lionel Messi

Oscars 2019: Estos son los nominados a los premios de la Academia [LISTA COMPLETA]

La película mexicana 'Roma' y 'The Favorite' parten como las máximas favoritas en la 91 edición de los Oscars con diez nominaciones cada una, informó hoy la Academia de Hollywood.

Redacción PERÚ21
Redacción PERÚ21

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dió a conocer las nominaciones para la 91ra entrega de los Oscars  este martes desde el Samuel Goldwyn Theatre de Beverly Hills, California.

Los anuncios fueron presentados por Kumail Nanjiani y Tracee Ellis Ross.

ESTOS SON LOS NOMINADOS:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Black Panther
Green Book
Roma
Ha nacido una estrella
Vice
La Favorita

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Spike Lee
Pawel Pawlikowski
Yorgos Lanthimos
Alfonso Cuarón
Adam McKay

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Yalitza Aparicio
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Melissa McCarthy

MEJOR ACTOR

Christian Bale
Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Rami Malek
Viggo Mortensen

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Amy Adams, El vicio del poder
Marina de Tavira, “Roma”
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, La Favorita
Rachel Weisz, La Favorita

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Adam Driver
Sam Elliott
Richard E. Grant
Sam Rockwell

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
The Favourite
Vice

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA EXTRANJERA

Cafanaúm
Cold War
Obra sin autor
Roma
Un asunto de familia

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away”
Roma
A Star Is Born

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

MEJOR VESTUARIO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

MEJOR MONTAJE

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Green Book
The Favourite
Vice

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO

A Quiet Place
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

MEJOR CANCIÓN

All The Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight , RBG
Shallow , A Star Is Born
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Te puede interesar

Tags Relacionados:

Oscars

Oscars 2019

Hoy

Nombre del año 2019

Martín Vizcarra

Pedro Chávarry

José Domingo Pérez

Richard Concepción Carhuancho

Edwin Oviedo

Reforma de justicia

Keiko Fujimori 

Martín Vizcarra 

JNE 

Congreso de la República

Sporting Cristal

Universitario

Selección peruana 

Ricardo Gareca

Comisión Lava Jato

ONPE

Alan García

Congreso 

Cristiano Ronaldo 

Lionel Messi

Ir a portada