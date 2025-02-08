Mira la lista completa de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2025

La ceremonia de los Critics Choice Awards 2025 finalmente se llevó a cabo tras haberse pospuesto en dos ocasiones por los devastadores incendios en Los Ángeles. El evento, que reunión a las estrellas del cine y la televisión, se llevó a cabo en el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica.
Por tercer año consecutivo, la comediante Chelsea Handler fue la anfitriona de la gala, quien animó una noche de sorpresas entre las que destacan la actriz Demi Moore, quien se llevó el premio en la categoría a Mejor Actriz por su interpretación en la película La Substancia, el actor Adrien Brody también se llevó el premio a Mejor Actor por 'The Brutalis' y la cinta Mejor Película fue para 'Anora'.
Visiblemente emocionada, la actriz de 62 años agradeció el reconocimiento y reflexionó sobre el impacto del proyecto.
A continuación la lista completa de todos los ganadores:
Mejor película
A Complete Unknown
Anora - GANADOR
The Brutalist
Cónclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
Mejor Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist - GANADOR
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Mejor actriz
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance - GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - GANADOR
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Mejor actriz de reparto
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez - GANADORA
Mejor actor/actriz joven
Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan, Blitz
Maisy Stella, My Old Ass - GANADORA
Izaac Wang, Didi
Alisha Weir, Abigail
Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet
Mejor reparto
Anora
Cónclave - GANADOR
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked
Mejor Director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Cónclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Jon M. Chu, Wicked - GANADOR
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
Mejor guion original
Sean Baker, Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, 5 de septiembre
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance - GANADORA
Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers
Mejor guion adaptado
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
Peter Straughan, Cónclave - GANADOR
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two
Mejor fotografía
Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu - GANADOR
Alice Brooks, Wicked
Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
Stéphane Fontaine, Cónclave
Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys
Mejor diseño de producción
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked - GANADOR
Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Cónclave
Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova, Nosferatu
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff, Gladiator II
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two
Mejor montaje
Sean Baker, Anora
Marco Costa, Challengers - GANADOR
Nick Emerson, Cónclave
David Jancso, The Brutalist
Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two
Hansjörg Weißbrich, 5 de septiembre
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Lisy Christl, Cónclave
Linda Muir, Nosferatu
Massimo Cantini Parrini, Maria
Paul Tazewell, Wicked - GANADOR
Jacqueline West, Dune: Part Two
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman, Gladiator II
Mejor peluquería y maquillaje
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Equipo de peluquería y maquillaje, Dune: Part Two
Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin, The Substance - GANADOR
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount, Wicked
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White, Nosferatu
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier, A Complete Unknown
Mejores efectos visuales
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould, Gladiator II
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk, Wicked
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two - GANADOR
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man
Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel, The Substance
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Mejor película de animación
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot - GANADOR
Mejor comedia
A Real Pain
Deadpool & Wolverine - GANADOR
Hit Man
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez - GANADOR
Flow
I’m Still Here
Rótula
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mejor canción
‘Beautiful That Way’, Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus y Lykke Li (The Last Showgirl)
‘Compress/Repress’, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)
‘El Mal’, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (Emilia Pérez) - GANADORA
‘Harper y Will van al Oeste’, Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper)
‘Besa el Cielo’, Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
‘Mi Camino’, Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
Mejor Banda Sonora
Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol & Camille, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, Challengers - GANADOR
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Lista completa de ganadores a los Critics Choice Awards 2025 (Televisión)
Mejor serie dramática
El Jackal (Peacock)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Evil (Paramount+)
Industry (HBO|Max)
Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
The Old Man (FX)
Shogun (FX/Hulu) - GANADOR
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor en serie dramática
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)
Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)
Eddie Redmayne, El Jackal (Peacock)
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (FX/Hulu) - GANADOR
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Antony Starr, The Boys (Prime Video)
Mejor actriz en serie dramática
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)
Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS) - GANADORA
Shanola Hampton, Found (NBC)
Keira Knightley, Black Doves (Netflix)
Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Anna Sawai, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun (FX/Hulu) - GANADOR
Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found (NBC)
Takehiro Hira, Shogun (FX / Hulu)
John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)
Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática
Moeka Hoshi. Shogun (FX/Hulu) - GANADORA
Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)
Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)
Anna Sawai, Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
English Teacher (FX)
Hacks (HBO|Max) - GANADOR
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)
St. Denis Medical (NBC)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher (FX)
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix) - GANADOR
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO|Max) - GANADOR
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia
Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO|Max)
Asher Grodman, Ghosts (CBS)
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)
Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV+) - GANADOR
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (FX/Hulu)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO|Max) - GANADORA
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)
Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Mejor miniserie
Bebé Reno (Netflix) - GANADOR
Desprecio (Apple TV+)
Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)
The Penguin (HBO|Max)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)
We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
Mejor para televisión
The Great Lillian Hall (HBO|Max)
It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)
Música (Prime Video)
Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Rebel Ridge (Netflix) - GANADOR
V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión
Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO|Max) - GANADOR
Richard Gadd, Bebé Reno (Netflix)
Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Kevin Kline, Desprecio (Apple TV+)
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)
Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para Televisión
Cate Blanchett, Desprecio (Apple TV+)
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO|Max) - GANADORA
Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer (HBO|Max)
Hugh Grant, The Regime (HBO|Max)
Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)
Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu) - GANADOR
Liev Schreiber, La pareja perfecta (Netflix)
Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
Dakota Fanning, Ripley (Netflix)
Leila George, Desprecio (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin, Three Women (Starz)
Jessica Gunning, Bebé Reno (Netflix) - GANADORA
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)
Mejor Serie en Idioma Extranjero
Acapulco (Apple TV+)
Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)
La Máquina (Hulu)
The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO|Max)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Senna (Netflix)
El juego del calamar (Netflix) - GANADOR
Mejor serie animada
Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Invincible (Prime Video)
The Simpsons (Fox)
X-Men ’97 (Disney+) - GANADOR
Mejor Talk Show
Hot Ones (YouTube)
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix) - GANADOR
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor especial de comedia
Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix) - GANADOR
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)
