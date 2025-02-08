/getHTML/media/1257529
CINE Y TELEVISIÓN

Mira la lista completa de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2025

La ceremonia, que premia a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, a cargo de la Asociación de Crítica Cinematográfica, finalmente se desarrolló tras ser aplazado por los incendios de Los Ángeles. Demi Moore y Adrien Brody fueron los galardonados, entre otras estrellas. 

Adrien Brody y Demi Moore
Demi Moore recibió el premio a mejor actriz por La Substancia.
Fecha Actualización

La ceremonia de los Critics Choice Awards 2025 finalmente se llevó a cabo tras haberse pospuesto en dos ocasiones por los devastadores incendios en Los Ángeles. El evento, que reunión a las estrellas del cine y la televisión, se llevó a cabo en el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica. 

Por tercer año consecutivo, la comediante Chelsea Handler fue la anfitriona de la gala, quien animó una noche de sorpresas entre las que destacan la actriz Demi Moore, quien se llevó el premio en la categoría a Mejor Actriz por su interpretación en la película La Substancia, el actor Adrien Brody también se llevó el premio a Mejor Actor por 'The Brutalis' y la cinta Mejor Película fue para 'Anora'.  

A continuación la lista completa de todos los ganadores:

Mejor película

A Complete Unknown
Anora - GANADOR
The Brutalist
Cónclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked

Mejor Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist - GANADOR
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance - GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - GANADOR
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Mejor actriz de reparto

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez - GANADORA

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan, Blitz
Maisy Stella, My Old Ass - GANADORA
Izaac Wang, Didi
Alisha Weir, Abigail
Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet

Mejor reparto

Anora
Cónclave - GANADOR
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked

Mejor Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Cónclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Jon M. Chu, Wicked - GANADOR
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Mejor guion original

Sean Baker, Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, 5 de septiembre
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance - GANADORA
Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers

Mejor guion adaptado

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
Peter Straughan, Cónclave - GANADOR
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two

Mejor fotografía

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu - GANADOR
Alice Brooks, Wicked
Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
Stéphane Fontaine, Cónclave
Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Mejor diseño de producción

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked - GANADOR
Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Cónclave
Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova, Nosferatu
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff, Gladiator II
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two

Mejor montaje

Sean Baker, Anora
Marco Costa, Challengers - GANADOR
Nick Emerson, Cónclave
David Jancso, The Brutalist
Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two
Hansjörg Weißbrich, 5 de septiembre

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Lisy Christl, Cónclave
Linda Muir, Nosferatu
Massimo Cantini Parrini, Maria
Paul Tazewell, Wicked - GANADOR
Jacqueline West, Dune: Part Two
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman, Gladiator II

Mejor peluquería y maquillaje

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Equipo de peluquería y maquillaje, Dune: Part Two
Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin, The Substance - GANADOR
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount, Wicked
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White, Nosferatu
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier, A Complete Unknown

Mejores efectos visuales

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould, Gladiator II
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk, Wicked
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two - GANADOR
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man
Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel, The Substance
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mejor película de animación

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot - GANADOR

Mejor comedia

A Real Pain
Deadpool & Wolverine - GANADOR
Hit Man
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez - GANADOR
Flow
I’m Still Here
Rótula
The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Mejor canción

‘Beautiful That Way’, Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus y Lykke Li (The Last Showgirl)
‘Compress/Repress’, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)
‘El Mal’, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (Emilia Pérez) - GANADORA
‘Harper y Will van al Oeste’, Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper)
‘Besa el Cielo’, Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
‘Mi Camino’, Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor Banda Sonora

Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol & Camille, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, Challengers - GANADOR
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

 

Lista completa de ganadores a los Critics Choice Awards 2025 (Televisión)

 

Mejor serie dramática

El Jackal (Peacock)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Evil (Paramount+)
Industry (HBO|Max)
Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
The Old Man (FX)
Shogun (FX/Hulu) - GANADOR
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)
Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)
Eddie Redmayne, El Jackal (Peacock)
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (FX/Hulu) - GANADOR
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Antony Starr, The Boys (Prime Video)

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)
Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS) - GANADORA
Shanola Hampton, Found (NBC)
Keira Knightley, Black Doves (Netflix)
Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Anna Sawai, Shogun (FX/Hulu)

Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun (FX/Hulu) - GANADOR
Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found (NBC)
Takehiro Hira, Shogun (FX / Hulu)
John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)
Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática

Moeka Hoshi. Shogun (FX/Hulu) - GANADORA
Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)
Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)
Anna Sawai, Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)
English Teacher (FX)
Hacks (HBO|Max) - GANADOR
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)
St. Denis Medical (NBC)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher (FX)
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix) - GANADOR
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO|Max) - GANADOR
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia

Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO|Max)
Asher Grodman, Ghosts (CBS)
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)
Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV+) - GANADOR
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (FX/Hulu)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO|Max) - GANADORA
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)
Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Mejor miniserie

Bebé Reno (Netflix) - GANADOR
Desprecio (Apple TV+)
Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)
The Penguin (HBO|Max)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)
We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Mejor para televisión

The Great Lillian Hall (HBO|Max)
It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)
Música (Prime Video)
Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Rebel Ridge (Netflix) - GANADOR
V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO|Max) - GANADOR
Richard Gadd, Bebé Reno (Netflix)
Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Kevin Kline, Desprecio (Apple TV+)
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)
Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para Televisión

Cate Blanchett, Desprecio (Apple TV+)
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO|Max) - GANADORA
Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer (HBO|Max)
Hugh Grant, The Regime (HBO|Max)
Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)
Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu) - GANADOR
Liev Schreiber, La pareja perfecta (Netflix)
Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Dakota Fanning, Ripley (Netflix)
Leila George, Desprecio (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin, Three Women (Starz)
Jessica Gunning, Bebé Reno (Netflix) - GANADORA
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)

Mejor Serie en Idioma Extranjero

Acapulco (Apple TV+)
Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)
La Máquina (Hulu)
The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO|Max)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Senna (Netflix)
El juego del calamar (Netflix) - GANADOR

Mejor serie animada

Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Invincible (Prime Video)
The Simpsons (Fox)
X-Men ’97 (Disney+) - GANADOR

Mejor Talk Show

Hot Ones (YouTube)
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix) - GANADOR
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
 

Mejor especial de comedia

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix) - GANADOR
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)

 

