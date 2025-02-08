Mira la lista completa de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2025

La ceremonia de los Critics Choice Awards 2025 finalmente se llevó a cabo tras haberse pospuesto en dos ocasiones por los devastadores incendios en Los Ángeles. El evento, que reunión a las estrellas del cine y la televisión, se llevó a cabo en el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica.

Por tercer año consecutivo, la comediante Chelsea Handler fue la anfitriona de la gala, quien animó una noche de sorpresas entre las que destacan la actriz Demi Moore, quien se llevó el premio en la categoría a Mejor Actriz por su interpretación en la película La Substancia, el actor Adrien Brody también se llevó el premio a Mejor Actor por 'The Brutalis' y la cinta Mejor Película fue para 'Anora'.

A continuación la lista completa de todos los ganadores:

Mejor película

A Complete Unknown

Anora - GANADOR

The Brutalist

Cónclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

Mejor Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist - GANADOR

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance - GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - GANADOR

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Mejor actriz de reparto

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez - GANADORA

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan, Blitz

Maisy Stella, My Old Ass - GANADORA

Izaac Wang, Didi

Alisha Weir, Abigail

Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet

Mejor reparto

Anora

Cónclave - GANADOR

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

Mejor Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Cónclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Jon M. Chu, Wicked - GANADOR

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Mejor guion original

Sean Baker, Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, 5 de septiembre

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance - GANADORA

Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers

Mejor guion adaptado

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

Peter Straughan, Cónclave - GANADOR

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two

Mejor fotografía

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu - GANADOR

Alice Brooks, Wicked

Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

Stéphane Fontaine, Cónclave

Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Mejor diseño de producción

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked - GANADOR

Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Cónclave

Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova, Nosferatu

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff, Gladiator II

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two

Mejor montaje

Sean Baker, Anora

Marco Costa, Challengers - GANADOR

Nick Emerson, Cónclave

David Jancso, The Brutalist

Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two

Hansjörg Weißbrich, 5 de septiembre

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Lisy Christl, Cónclave

Linda Muir, Nosferatu

Massimo Cantini Parrini, Maria

Paul Tazewell, Wicked - GANADOR

Jacqueline West, Dune: Part Two

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman, Gladiator II

Mejor peluquería y maquillaje

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Equipo de peluquería y maquillaje, Dune: Part Two

Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin, The Substance - GANADOR

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount, Wicked

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White, Nosferatu

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier, A Complete Unknown

Mejores efectos visuales

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould, Gladiator II

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk, Wicked

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two - GANADOR

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man

Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel, The Substance

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mejor película de animación

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot - GANADOR

Mejor comedia

A Real Pain

Deadpool & Wolverine - GANADOR

Hit Man

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez - GANADOR

Flow

I’m Still Here

Rótula

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Mejor canción

‘Beautiful That Way’, Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus y Lykke Li (The Last Showgirl)

‘Compress/Repress’, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)

‘El Mal’, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (Emilia Pérez) - GANADORA

‘Harper y Will van al Oeste’, Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper)

‘Besa el Cielo’, Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)

‘Mi Camino’, Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor Banda Sonora

Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol & Camille, Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, Challengers - GANADOR

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Lista completa de ganadores a los Critics Choice Awards 2025 (Televisión)

Mejor serie dramática

El Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Evil (Paramount+)

Industry (HBO|Max)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Old Man (FX)

Shogun (FX/Hulu) - GANADOR

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)

Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)

Eddie Redmayne, El Jackal (Peacock)

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (FX/Hulu) - GANADOR

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Antony Starr, The Boys (Prime Video)

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)

Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS) - GANADORA

Shanola Hampton, Found (NBC)

Keira Knightley, Black Doves (Netflix)

Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Anna Sawai, Shogun (FX/Hulu)

Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun (FX/Hulu) - GANADOR

Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found (NBC)

Takehiro Hira, Shogun (FX / Hulu)

John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)

Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática

Moeka Hoshi. Shogun (FX/Hulu) - GANADORA

Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)

Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)

Anna Sawai, Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

English Teacher (FX)

Hacks (HBO|Max) - GANADOR

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher (FX)

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix) - GANADOR

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO|Max) - GANADOR

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia

Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO|Max)

Asher Grodman, Ghosts (CBS)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)

Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV+) - GANADOR

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO|Max) - GANADORA

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Mejor miniserie

Bebé Reno (Netflix) - GANADOR

Desprecio (Apple TV+)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)

The Penguin (HBO|Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Mejor para televisión

The Great Lillian Hall (HBO|Max)

It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)

Música (Prime Video)

Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix) - GANADOR

V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO|Max) - GANADOR

Richard Gadd, Bebé Reno (Netflix)

Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Kevin Kline, Desprecio (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)

Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para Televisión

Cate Blanchett, Desprecio (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO|Max) - GANADORA

Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer (HBO|Max)

Hugh Grant, The Regime (HBO|Max)

Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)

Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu) - GANADOR

Liev Schreiber, La pareja perfecta (Netflix)

Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Dakota Fanning, Ripley (Netflix)

Leila George, Desprecio (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin, Three Women (Starz)

Jessica Gunning, Bebé Reno (Netflix) - GANADORA

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)

Mejor Serie en Idioma Extranjero

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)

La Máquina (Hulu)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO|Max)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Senna (Netflix)

El juego del calamar (Netflix) - GANADOR

Mejor serie animada

Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Invincible (Prime Video)

The Simpsons (Fox)

X-Men ’97 (Disney+) - GANADOR

Mejor Talk Show

Hot Ones (YouTube)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix) - GANADOR

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)



Mejor especial de comedia

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix) - GANADOR

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)

Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)

Aprovecha la NUEVA EXPERIENCIA, recibe por correo y por Whatsapp nuestro periódico digital enriquecido. Perú21 ePaper.

¡Ahora disponible en Yape! Búscanos en YAPE Promos.

VIDEO RECOMENDADO