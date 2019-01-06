Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2019

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood dio a conocer este jueves la lista de nominados a la 76° edición de los Globos de Oro , la gala que reconoce lo mejor del año en cine y televisión que se llevará a cabo hoy 6 de enero.

Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, Terry Crews y Christian Slater fueron los encargados de anunciar los nombres de los actores, películas y series que compiten por una estatuilla dorada desde el hotel Beverly Hilton.

“A Star Is Born”, “Black Panther” y “Bohemian Rhapsody”, compiten en la categoría de mejor película de drama; mientras que Bradley Cooper y Alfonso Cuarón, Roma figuran en la lista de nominados a Mejor director.

La película que tiene mayor cantidad de nominaciones es Vice, con 6; seguida de The Favourite Green Book y A Star is Born, con 5 cada una. El asesinato de Gianni Versace: American Crime Story es la producción televisiva con más candidaturas (4).

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de nominados:

CINE

Mejor película de drama

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Mejor película de comedia o musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Mejor película de animación

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

Capernaum (Líbano)

Girl (Bélgica)

Never Look Away (Alemania)

Roma (México)

Shoplifters (Japón)

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Mejor guión original

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book

Mejor actriz dramática

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, ¿Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Mejor actor dramático

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Mejor actriz de comedia o musical

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Mejor actriz de reparto

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Mejor canción original

"All the Stars", Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies", Dumplin

"Requiem for a Private War", A Private War

"Revelation", Boy Erased

"Shallow", A Star Is Born

Mejor banda sonora

Ludwing Göransson, Black Panther

Marco Beltrami, A quiet place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of dogs

Justin Hurwitz, First man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins returns

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Mejor actor de drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The American

Mejor actriz de drama

Caitrona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Mejor actriz de comedia o musical

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Mejor actor de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry



Mejor actriz de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale