Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2019

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood dio a conocer este jueves la lista de nominados a la 76° edición de los Globos de Oro , la gala que reconoce lo mejor del año en cine y televisión que se llevará a cabo hoy 6 de enero.
Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, Terry Crews y Christian Slater fueron los encargados de anunciar los nombres de los actores, películas y series que compiten por una estatuilla dorada desde el hotel Beverly Hilton.
“A Star Is Born”, “Black Panther” y “Bohemian Rhapsody”, compiten en la categoría de mejor película de drama; mientras que Bradley Cooper y Alfonso Cuarón, Roma figuran en la lista de nominados a Mejor director.
La película que tiene mayor cantidad de nominaciones es Vice, con 6; seguida de The Favourite Green Book y A Star is Born, con 5 cada una. El asesinato de Gianni Versace: American Crime Story es la producción televisiva con más candidaturas (4).
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de nominados:
CINE
Mejor película de drama
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Mejor película de comedia o musical
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Mejor película de animación
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
Capernaum (Líbano)
Girl (Bélgica)
Never Look Away (Alemania)
Roma (México)
Shoplifters (Japón)
Mejor director
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Mejor guión original
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book
Mejor actriz dramática
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, ¿Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Mejor actor dramático
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
Mejor actriz de comedia o musical
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Mejor actor de comedia o musical
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Mejor actriz de reparto
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Mejor actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Mejor canción original
"All the Stars", Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies", Dumplin
"Requiem for a Private War", A Private War
"Revelation", Boy Erased
"Shallow", A Star Is Born
Mejor banda sonora
Ludwing Göransson, Black Panther
Marco Beltrami, A quiet place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of dogs
Justin Hurwitz, First man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins returns
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie de drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Mejor actor de drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The American
Mejor actriz de drama
Caitrona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Mejor actor de comedia o musical
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Mejor actriz de comedia o musical
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Mejor actor de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Mejor actriz de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale