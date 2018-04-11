Módulos Temas Día
Pareja de Khloe Kardashian es captado en actitudes comprometedoras con 3 mujeres [FOTOS y VIDEO]

El medio TMZ  difundió imágenes de Tristan Thompson a tan solo dos semanas que Kardashian dé a luz a su primera hija.

Redacción PERU21
A solo unas semanas de dar a luz a su primera hija, Khloe Kardashian enfrenta su hora más difícil en torno a su relación amorosa, ya que se han difundido dos videos donde se aprecia a su pareja, Tristan Thompson, besándose y en actitudes comprometedoras con tres mujeres.

Según el portal TMZ , las imágenes son de la noche del 7 de octubre, antes del partido entre los Cleveland Cavaliers, equipo de Thompson, y los Washington Wizards, cuando Kardashian tenía apenas tres meses de embarazo.

Khloé Kardashian y el jugador de la NBA empezaron a salir hace dos años y fue el pasado diciembre cuando la socialité anunció públicamente, a través de su cuenta de Instagram , que estaba embarazada.

De momento, Kardashian no ha brindado ninguna declaración sobre esta noticia. En su perfil de dicha red social aún se puede encontrar la última fotografía que subió, en la que aparecía besando a su pareja, la cual acompañó con un mensaje hacia su bebé.

(TMZ)

Infidelidad del novio de Khloe Kardashian

(The Logical Bro)

