A solo unas semanas de dar a luz a su primera hija, Khloe Kardashian enfrenta su hora más difícil en torno a su relación amorosa, ya que se han difundido dos videos donde se aprecia a su pareja, Tristan Thompson, besándose y en actitudes comprometedoras con tres mujeres.
Según el portal TMZ , las imágenes son de la noche del 7 de octubre, antes del partido entre los Cleveland Cavaliers, equipo de Thompson, y los Washington Wizards, cuando Kardashian tenía apenas tres meses de embarazo.
Khloé Kardashian y el jugador de la NBA empezaron a salir hace dos años y fue el pasado diciembre cuando la socialité anunció públicamente, a través de su cuenta de Instagram , que estaba embarazada.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
De momento, Kardashian no ha brindado ninguna declaración sobre esta noticia. En su perfil de dicha red social aún se puede encontrar la última fotografía que subió, en la que aparecía besando a su pareja, la cual acompañó con un mensaje hacia su bebé.
