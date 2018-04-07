Kate Hudson anunció su embarazo en Instagram [VIDEO]

La actriz Kate Hudson , recordada por protagonizar la película 'Como perder un hombre en diez días' junto a Matthew McConaughey, reveló a través de un video en Instagram que está embarazada.
En el video se ve a Hudson y Fujikawa muy emocionados, al lado de los hijos de la actriz. Los cuatro revientan globos enormes de donde sale una lluvia de confeti rosa anunciando que el bebé será mujer.
“¡¡¡SORPRESA!!! ¡Si te has preguntado por qué he estado tan ausente en mis canales sociales, es porque nunca he estado más enferma! El primer trimestre más enfermo de todos mis hijos. Los bumeranes me han provocado náuseas, superzoom es una manera fácil de meter la cabeza en el inodoro, los Instagrams de comida me hacen (sentir mareada) y pensar demasiado en las historias de Insta me hizo sentirme más agotada de lo que ya estaba”, escribió Kate en su red social.
Sus más de 8 millones de seguidores quedaron encantados con el anuncio y le regalaron 5 millones de 'likes' y 17 mil comentarios de felicitaciones por la llegada de su nuevo bebé.
SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕
Leer comentarios ( )