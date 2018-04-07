Módulos Temas Día
Kate Hudson anunció su embarazo en Instagram [VIDEO]

"¡Sorpresa! ¡Si te has preguntado por qué he estado tan ausente en mis canales sociales, es porque nunca he estado más enferma!", escribió la actriz de Hollywood .

Redacción PERU21
Redacción PERU21

La actriz Kate Hudson , recordada por protagonizar la película 'Como perder un hombre en diez días' junto a  Matthew McConaughey, reveló a través de un video en Instagram que está embarazada.

En el video se ve a Hudson y Fujikawa muy emocionados, al lado de los hijos de la actriz. Los cuatro revientan globos enormes de donde sale una lluvia de confeti rosa anunciando que el bebé será mujer.

“¡¡¡SORPRESA!!! ¡Si te has preguntado por qué he estado tan ausente en mis canales sociales, es porque nunca he estado más enferma! El primer trimestre más enfermo de todos mis hijos. Los bumeranes me han provocado náuseas, superzoom es una manera fácil de meter la cabeza en el inodoro, los Instagrams de comida me hacen (sentir mareada) y pensar demasiado en las historias de Insta me hizo sentirme más agotada de lo que ya estaba”, escribió Kate en su red social.

Sus más de 8 millones de seguidores quedaron encantados con el anuncio y le regalaron 5 millones de 'likes' y 17 mil comentarios de felicitaciones por la llegada de su nuevo bebé.

