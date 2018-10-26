Hoy

lo último

Usuarios de Twitter se burlan de la forma en la que Justin Bieber come un burrito | FOTOS

El cantante canadiense fue captado mientras comía un burrito sentado en el parque y su fotografía se volvió viral.

Redacción Redacción

Una imagen de Justin Bieber publicada en Reddit y compartida en Twitter se ha convertido en el nuevo viral de las redes. ¿La razón? La forma en cómo el intérprete de ‘Sorry’ come un burrito.

El cantante canadiense fue captado sentado en la banca de un parque mientras comía cómodamente la tortilla rellena.

Los diversos usuarios en Twitter han compartido la fotografía asegurando que Justin Bieber está comiendo de manera equivocada el burrito, pues lo tradicional es comerlo de forma vertical y no horizontal, como lo hizo el cantante.

Incluso otros han bromeado con lo sucedido y aseguran que a Justin Bieber se le ve “muy hambriento”. Aquí algunos ejemplos:

