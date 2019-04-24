Hoy

Venezuela

Venezuela en crisis

Nombre del año 2019

Martín Vizcarra

Pedro Chávarry

José Domingo Pérez

Richard Concepción Carhuancho

Reforma de justicia

Keiko Fujimori 

Martín Vizcarra 

JNE 

Congreso de la República

Sporting Cristal

Universitario

Selección peruana 

Ricardo Gareca

Comisión Lava Jato

ONPE

Alan García

Congreso 

Cristiano Ronaldo 

Lionel Messi

lo último

Justin Bieber responde tras ser criticado por usar playback en Coachella [FOTOS]

La cantante Ariana Grande también utilizó sus redes sociales para defender la participación de su colega musical.

Redacción PERÚ21
Redacción PERÚ21

El pasado fin de semana el cantante Justin Bieber reapareció sobre un escenario como invitado de la artista Ariana Grande en Coachella; sin embargo, la noticia de su reaparición se vio empañada por el presunto uso de playback.

Algunos de los videos publicados en las redes sociales han destapado los rumores de que Justin Bieber no cantó en vivo durante su show en Coachella, sino que solo atinó a mover los labios mientras sonaba “Sorry”.

Ahora, para evitar que la polémica continúe, el cantante canadiense decidió pronunciarse y respondió a dos usuarios de Twitter, quienes criticaron su participación en el festival.

“@Morgan_Stewart Acabo de ver un video tuyo -que me destrozó en pedazos- diciendo que estaba sincronizando los labios. Tocaron la canción y yo solo canté sobre ella...", comenzó en un primer mensaje.

“Imagine si pasaras la mitad del tiempo que pasas riéndote a costa de otras personas, en realidad formaras a la gente y los alentaras cuánta positividad podrías aportar. Lo que duele de esto es el hecho de que tienes una plataforma para marcar la diferencia y en lugar de ser positivo, menosprecias a la gente”, agregó en su cadena de tuits.

ARIANA GRANDE LO DEFIENDE
Por su parte, Ariana Grande, la cantante que invitó a Justin Bieber al escenario de Coachella, también utilizó sus redes sociales para defender la participación del canadiense.

“Decidimos hacer esto diez minutos antes de que empezara mi show. Tuvimos 0 pruebas de sonido, 0 ensayos. Estabas cantando en la parte de atrás (backstage) como la mayoría. La gente se aburre la gente no sabe cómo se siente estar bajo tanta presión. El mundo estaba feliz de tenerte de nuevo en el escenario”, señaló Ariana Grande compartiendo el mensaje de Justin Bieber.

TE PUEDE INTERESAR: 

Te puede interesar

Tags Relacionados:

Justin Bieber

Twitter

Coachella

Ariana Grande

Hoy

Venezuela

Venezuela en crisis

Nombre del año 2019

Martín Vizcarra

Pedro Chávarry

José Domingo Pérez

Richard Concepción Carhuancho

Reforma de justicia

Keiko Fujimori 

Martín Vizcarra 

JNE 

Congreso de la República

Sporting Cristal

Universitario

Selección peruana 

Ricardo Gareca

Comisión Lava Jato

ONPE

Alan García

Congreso 

Cristiano Ronaldo 

Lionel Messi

lo último
Ir a portada