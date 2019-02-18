Ariana Grande celebra los 20 meses de sobriedad de su hermano [FOTOS]

La vida de Ariana Grande siempre ha estado envuelta en la polémica y situaciones difíciles. Su ex pareja Mac Miller murió de una sobredosis y su hermano, Frankie Grande, estuvo inmerso en el alcohol; sin embargo, este último decidió rehabilitarse y ahora celebra sus 20 meses de sobriedad con un extenso mensaje en redes.
“Estoy extremadamente orgulloso. Esto no ha sido fácil. Cuando te mantienes sobrio... la vida continúa. Tienes que lidiar con los mismos altos y bajos que tenías cuando estabas enganchado, pero ahora no tienes la capacidad de adormecerte… En los últimos 20 meses sentí una pérdida pero también sentí amor. Sentí alegría pero también sentí pena. La conclusión es que sentí. Y ese es un gran regalo”, escribió en su publicación en Instagram.
“Hoy, cuando me miro en el espejo, veo a un hombre completamente diferente al que vi hace 20 meses”, agregó en su publicación el hermano de Ariana Grande.
today i have 20 months sober. i am extremely proud. this hasn’t been easy. when you get sober... life still happens. you have to deal with all the same highs and lows as you did when you were using but now you don’t have the ability to numb yourself. you feel it. you feel everything. good and bad. but there is also beauty in that. over the past 20 months i have felt loss but i have also felt love. i felt joy but i also felt grief. but the bottom line is... i felt. and that is such a gift. today, when i look in the mirror i see a completely different man than i did 20 months ago. i see a man who knows that everything is exactly as it is meant to be. a man liberated from the prison of being stuck in the past or obsessing over the future. a man grateful for his life... exactly as it is. a man excited for the next chapter... and ready to face it... no matter what.... sober.
Las respuestas de sus familiares, amigos y seguidores no se hicieron esperar, sobre todo su hermana Ariana Grande, quien a través de su cuenta de Twitter felicitó a su hermano por su sobriedad y señaló que se siente muy “orgullosa” de él.
“Hombre, te amo. Felices 20 meses. He estado escribiendo y borrando porque todo lo que escribo me hace llorar. Creo que eres un superhéroe y estoy orgullosa de ti. Todos saben lo difícil que es esto y lo fuerte que has sido. Felicidades y gracias a Dios”, publicó en su Twitter.
man, i love u @FrankieJGrande. happy. twenty. months. been staring at this drafting n deleting bc everything i write makes me cry. jus know i think you’re a superhero and u make me v proud. everyone knows how hard this is and how strong you’ve been. congratulations and thank god.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 16 de febrero de 2019
