Hoy
lo último

“The Voice”: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson y John Legend reaccionan al retiro de Adam Levine como entrenador

El artista confirmó que no formará parte de la temporada 17 del programa de talentos.

Redacción Redacción

Después de ocho años de integrar The Voicecomo coach, Adam Levine se despidió del programa con un sentido mensaje en redes sociales y sus compañeros se despidieron de él.

"Después del primer día de filmación, me quedé allí sentado, aturdido”, recordó Adam Levine para luego señalar que si bien se convirtió en una experiencia memorable, dejará de formar parte de “The Voice”: “Para mí era hora de seguir adelante […] qué viaje tan increíble”.

Los jueces de “The Voice” Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson y John Legend le escribieron mensajes tras confirmar la noticia públicamente.

Blake Shelton, un gran amigo de Adam Levine, con quien compartió muchos años en “The Voice”, fue el primero en reaccionar.

“Tengo dificultades para entender en mi cabeza que Adam Levine no estará más en ‘The Voice’. Después de 16 temporadas que cambiaron nuestras vidas. Solo me enteré de esto ayer y aún no me ha dicho nada. Voy a extrañar trabajar con este tonto” , escribió Blake Shelton.

Posteriormente, Kelly Clarkson también reveló que fue una sorpresa para ella el hecho de que Adam Levine no siga en el programa.

“Me enteré anoche que Adam Levine está dejando ‘The Voice’ y aunque me he dado cuenta que él ha estado haciendo el programa por un buen tiempo y quiere alejarse, será raro que llegue al show y él no esté ahí”, escribió Kelly Clarkson.

Finalmente J ohn Legend, escribió un corto, pero sincero mensaje: “Te extrañaremos”.

Tags Relacionados:

Adam Levine

The Voice

Kelly Clarkson

John Legend

Blake Shelton

Hoy
lo último
Ir a portada