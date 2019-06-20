Conoce la lista completa de los nominados al 'Teen Choice Awards' | FOTOS

Los Teen Choice Awards anunciaron sus nominaciones y la votación se ha abierto para el público en las tres secciones: cine, televisión y música.

La lista de nominaciones de los Teen Choice Awards 2019 está encabezada en la sección de películas por “Avengers: Endgame”, filme que ha sido incluido en nueve categorías; mientras que “Aladdin” fue seleccionado en cinco.

Con respecto a televisión, lideran los Teen Choice Awards “Riverdale”, “The Flash” y “Shadowhunters” con cinco nominaciones cada uno de los programas; asimismo, con respecto a música, el rapero Lil Nax X se ubica en el primer lugar con cinco nominaciones.

Cabe señalar que la votación de los Teen Choice Awards estará abierta al público hasta el 25 de junio, ya que el show se emitirá en vivo el 11 de agosto en Fox a las 8 p.m. ET.

MÚSICA

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

ELECCIÓN GRUPO (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA COUNTRY (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Brett Young

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA LATINO (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

Bad Bunny

Becky G.

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA R&B/HIP-HOP (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Cardi B

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA ROCK (#ChoiceRockArtist)

AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Twenty one pilots

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad guy”

Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”

Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”

Halsey, “Nightmare”

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Khalid, “Better”

Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us”

Post Malone, “Wow”

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN GRUPO (#ChoiceSongGroup)

Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”

Blackpink, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”

Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN POP (#ChoicePopSong)

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ava Max, “Sweet but Psycho”

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN COUNTRY (#ChoiceCountrySong)

Maren Morris, “Girl”

Kane Brown, “Good as You”

Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”

Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ELECTRÓNICA/DANCE (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN LATINA (#ChoiceLatinSong)

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila”

ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”

Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”

CNCO, “Pretend”

Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN R&B/HIP-HOP (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)

Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Khalid, “Talk”

Post Malone, “Wow”

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ROCK/ALTERNATIVO (#ChoiceRockSong)

AJR, “100 Bad Days”

Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Bastille, “Joy”

Imagine Dragons, “Natural”

Cage The Elephan, “Ready To Let Go”

Lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”

ELECCIÓN NUEVO ARTISTA (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Billie Eilish

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA INTERNACIONAL (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

ELECCIÓN COLABORACIÓN (#ChoiceCollaboration)

BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What A Time”

PELÍCULAS

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovie)

"Ant-Man and the Wasp"

"Avengers: Endgame"

"Bumblebee"

"Captain Marvel"

"Men in Black: International"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Chris Evans, "Avengers: Endgame"

Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Endgame", "Men in Black: International"

John Cena, "Bumblebee"

Paul Rudd, "Ant-Man and the Wasp", "Avengers: Endgame"

Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame"

Samuel L. Jackson, "Captain Marvel"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Brie Larson, "Captain Marvel", "Avengers: Endgame"

Evangeline Lilly, "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Hailee Steinfeld, "Bumblebee"

Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Endgame"

Tessa Thompson, "Men in Black: International"

Zoe Saldana, "Avengers: Endgame"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

"Aladdin"

"Aquaman"

"Dark Phoenix"

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Shazam!"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA

James McAvoy, "Dark Phoenix"

Jason Momoa, "Aquaman"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Mena Massoud, "Aladdin"

Will Smith, "Aladdin"

Zachary Levi, "Shazam!"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA

Amber Heard, "Aquaman"

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Katherine Waterston, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

Keira Knightley, "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"

Naomi Scott, "Aladdin"

Sophie Turner, "Dark Phoenix"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

"After"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"Breakthrough"

"Five Feet Apart"

"The Hate U Give"

"To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Cole Sprouse, "Five Feet Apart"

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, "After"

Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Amandla Stenberg, "The Hate U Give"

Chrissy Metz, "Breakthrough"

Haley Lu Richardson, "Five Feet Apart"

Josephine Langford, "After"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Lana Condor, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"Instant Family"

"Isn’t It Romantic"

"Little"

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

"The Perfect Date"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Henry Golding, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Kevin Hart, "Night School"

Liam Hemsworth, "Isn’t It Romantic"

Mark Wahlberg, "Instant Family"

Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"

Ryan Reynolds, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Awkwafina, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Laura Marano, "The Perfect Date"

Marsai Martin, "Little"

Rebel Wilson, "Isn’t It Romantic"

Tiffany Haddish, "Night School"

ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE PELÍCULA (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Johnny Depp, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

Josh Brolin, "Avengers: Endgame"

Jude Law, "Captain Marvel"

Mark Strong, "Shazam!"

Marwan Kenzari, "Aladdin"

Patrick Wilson, "Aquaman"

TELEVISIÓN

ELECCIÓN DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

"Good Trouble"

"Marvel’s Runaways"

"Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"

"Riverdale"

"Star"

"The Resident"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Adam Huber, "Dynasty"

Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Justin Hartley, "This Is Us"

K.J. Apa, "Riverdale"

Oliver Stark, "9-1-1"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"

Cierra Ramirez, "Good Trouble"

Lili Reinhart, "Riverdale"

Maia Mitchell, "Good Trouble"

Ryan Destiny, "Star"

Sofia Carson, "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"

ELECCIÓN SERIE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

"Charmed"

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

"Legacies"

"Shadowhunters"

"Supernatural"

"The 100"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Aubrey Joseph, "Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger"

Bob Morley, "The 100"

Dominic Sherwood, "Shadowhunters"

Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters"

Jared Padalecki, "Supernatural"

Ross Lynch, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Danielle Rose Russell, "Legacies"

Ellen Page, "The Umbrella Academy"

Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters"

Kiernan Shipka, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Melonie Diaz, "Charmed"

Olivia Holt, "Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger"

ELECCIÓN SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

"Arrow"

"DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"

"Gotham"

"MacGyver"

"Supergirl"

"The Flash"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Ben McKenzie, "Gotham"

Brandon Routh, "DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"

Brenton Thwaites, "Titans"

Grant Gustin, "The Flash"

Lucas Till, "MacGyver"

Stephen Amell, "Arrow"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Candice Patton, "The Flash"

Danielle Panabaker, "The Flash"

Emily Bett Rickards, "Arrow"

Gabrielle Union, "L.A.’s Finest"

Jessica Alba, "L.A.’s Finest"

Melissa Benoist, "Supergirl"

ELECCIÓN SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

"Black-ish"

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

"Fuller House"

"Jane the Virgin"

"One Day at a Time"

"The Big Bang Theory"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Miracle Workers"

Jaime Camil, "Jane the Virgin"

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

Marcel Ruiz, "One Day at a Time"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Candace Cameron Bure, "Fuller House"

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Big Bang Theory"

Nina Dobrev, "Fam"

Sarah Hyland, "Modern Family"

Yara Shahidi, "Black-ish"

ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE TV (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Adam Scott, "The Good Place"

Cameron Monaghan, "Gotham"

Jon Cryer, "Supergirl"

Luke Baines, "Shadowhunters"

Sarah Carter, "The Flash"

Sea Shimooka, "Arrow"

ELECCIÓN REALITY DE TV (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

"America’s Got Talent"

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

"Lip Sync Battle"

"Queer Eye"

"The Masked Singer"

"The Voice"

ELECCIÓN SERIE DEL RECUERDO (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

"All That"

"Beverly Hills, 90210"

"Friends"

"Moesha"

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

"The Office"

ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE TV (#ChoiceTVShip)

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, "Shadowhunters"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, "Riverdale"

ELECCIÓN COMEDIANTE (#ChoiceComedian)

Ellen DeGeneres

Ethan & Grayson Dolan

James Corden

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Tiffany Haddish

OTROS

ELECCIÓN ATLETA MASCULINO (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

AJ Styles

James Harden

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

ELECCIÓN ATLETA FEMENINA (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Katelyn Ohashi

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

The Bella Twins

Tobin Heath

