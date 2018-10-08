Taylor Swift reveló que es demócrata y que apoya los derechos LGBTQ | FOTOS

Taylor Swift rompió su silencio y por primera vez emitió su opinión sobre la política en Estados Unidos. Ella reveló que votará por candidatos demócratas en las elecciones de mitad de mandato y explicó que siempre ha votado sobre la base de qué candidato protegerá los Derechos Humanos.

La famosa cantante escribió un extenso pronunciamiento en su cuenta de Instagram, donde tiene 112 millones de seguidores, en el que precisó que en los comicios que se llevarán a cabo el próximo 6 de noviembre en el país norteamericano ella votará en el estado de Tennessee.

Taylor Swift señaló que "en el pasado" siempre fue "reacia" a expresar públicamente sus opiniones políticas, pero matizó que, debido "a varios acontecimientos" en su vida y en el mundo durante "los últimos dos años", ahora se siente "muy diferente".

"Siempre he votado y votaré teniendo en cuenta qué candidato protegerá y luchará por los Derechos Humanos, que creo que todos merecemos en este país. Creo en la lucha por los derechos LGBTO y que cualquier forma de discriminación basada en la orientación sexual o de genero es INCORRECTA", indicó.

En ese sentido, Taylor Swift criticó a la candidata republicana Marsha Blackburn por estar en contra de los derechos de los LGBTQ y por votar en contra de una ley contra la violencia hacia las mujeres en el 2013.

"No puedo votar por alguien que no esté dispuesto a luchar por la dignidad de TODOS los estadounidenses, sin importar el color de su piel, el género o a quién aman (...) Por mucho que lo haya hecho en el pasado y me gustaría seguir votando por mujeres en el cargo, no puedo apoyar a Marsha Blackburn", indicó.

Taylor Swift anunció que su voto será para los demócratas Phil Bredesen en el Senado y para Jim Cooper en la Cámara de Representantes, e hizo un pedido especial para todos los ciudadanos norteamericanos que votarán en estas elecciones.

“Por favor, edúquese sobre los candidatos que se presentan en su estado y vote en función de quién representa mejor sus valores. Para muchos de nosotros, es posible que nunca encontremos un candidato o partido con el que estemos de acuerdo al 100% en cada tema, pero tenemos que votar de todos modos”, sentenció.



La publicación fue realizada por Taylor Swift hace menos de 24 horas y ya alcanzó más de un millón 600,000 'Me gusta' de parte de sus seguidores. Sin embargo, para evitar la polémica, la cantante bloqueó la opción para que sus fanáticos puedan dejar comentarios.

