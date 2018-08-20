Jennifer López no solo se hizo famosa por su talento sino también por su voluptuosa figura. Sin embargo, aquella contorneada silueta que la puertorriqueña posee no es obra y gracia del espíritu santo.
Recordemos que la intérprete de 'Jenny from the Block' se ha caracterizado por ser amante del gimnasio, y desde muy joven tomó clases profesionales de baile.
Las curvas de J.Lo han inspirado a muchas mujeres a ponerse en forma, y muchas empresas la han convocado para representarlos ante el público. Esta vez, a sus 49 años, continúa luciendo como en su mejor momento y se alista a ser la imagen oficial de una colección de pantalones para hacer ejercicios de la marca Niyama Sol.
"LAS USÓ PARA IR A TODOS LADOS"
“Yo se que ustedes me han visto con mis leggings de Niyama Sol, realmente los uso para ir a todos lados. Déjame decirte por qué me he enamorado de ellos. Niyana significa hábitos positivos para una forma de vida sana y espiritual”, escribió la cantante en una foto en donde luce leggins.
I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere...LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love...Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! 🚨 SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT 🚨: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol
“Es una compañía completamente ecológica. Aparte de quedar muy bien, toda su ropa está hecha de plástico reciclado. Estoy muy emocionada de anunciar que ellos están lanzando una colección inspirada en mi música y mi carrera. Jennifer López x Niyamasol para ti”, agregó.
