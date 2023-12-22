El jueves 21 de diciembre se reveló la lista preliminar de todas las producciones que se nominarán para los próximos premios Oscar. La ceremonia tendrá lugar el 10 de marzo del 2024.
Bastante sorpresas han salido entre los nominados con favoritas como “Barbie”, “Maestro”, “Oppenheimer” y “Pobres Criaturas”.
Aunque la lista no está completa, se ha podido develar un buen número de selecciones, como Largometraje Documental, Cortometraje Documental, Largometraje Internacional, Maquillaje y Peluquería, Música (partitura original), Música (partitura original), Canción, Cortometraje de animación, Cortometraje de acción real, Sonido y Efectos visuales. Todavía faltan mostrar las selecciones para Mejor Actor, Mejor Actriz, Mejor Actor / Actriz de Reparto, y Mejor Película.
Las primeras votaciones se darán entre el 11 y 16 de enero de 2024, y las nominaciones oficiales se presentarán el 23 de enero. Luego de ello, las votaciones finales ocurrirán del 22 al 27 de febrero; para que todo concluya el 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Producciones preseleccionados a los Oscar 2024
Largometraje Documental
- “American Symphony”
- “Apolonia, Apolonia”
- “Beyond Utopia”
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters”
- “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”
- “In the Rearview”
- “Stamped from the Beginning”
- “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”
- “A Still Small Voice”
- “32 Sounds”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
Cortometraje Documental
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- “Bear”
- “Between Earth & Sky”
- “Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”
- “Camp Courage”
- “Deciding Vote”
- “How We Get Free”
- “If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”
- “Island in Between”
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Last Song from Kabul”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
- “Oasis”
- “Wings of Dust”
Largometraje Internacional
- Armenia, “Amerikatsi”
- Bhutan, “The Monk and the Gun”
- Denmark, “The Promised Land”
- Finland, “Fallen Leaves”
- France, “The Taste of Things”
- Germany, “The Teachers’ Lounge”
- Iceland, “Godland”
- Italy, “Io Capitano”
- Japan, “Perfect Days”
- Mexico, “Totem”
- Morocco, “The Mother of All Lies”
- Spain, “Society of the Snow”
- Tunisia, “Four Daughters”
- Ukraine, “20 Days in Mariupol”
- United Kingdom, “The Zone of Interest”
Cortometraje de Acción Real
- “The After”
- “The Anne Frank Gift Shop”
- “An Avocado Pit”
- “Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”
- “Dead Cat”
- “Good Boy”
- “Invincible”
- “Invisible Border”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “The One Note Man”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Shepherd”
- “Strange Way of Life”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
- “Yellow”
Cortometraje Animado
- “Boom”
- “Eeva”
- “Humo (Smoke)”
- “I’m Hip”
- “A Kind of Testament”
- “Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Once upon a Studio”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “Pete”
- “27″
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
- “Wild Summon”
Canción Original
- “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”
- “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” de “Asteroid City”
- “Dance The Night” de “Barbie”
- “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”
- “Keep It Movin’” de “The Color Purple”
- “Superpower (I)” de “The Color Purple”
- “The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”
- “High Life” de “Flora and Son”
- “Meet In The Middle” de “Flora and Son”
- “Can’t Catch Me Now” de “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” de “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Quiet Eyes” de “Past Lives”
- “Am I Dreaming” de “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Banda sonora original
- “American Fiction”
- “American Symphony”
- “Barbie”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “The Color Purple”
- “Elemental”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “Saltburn”
- “Society of the Snow”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Maquillaje y Peluquería
- “Beau Is Afraid”
- “Ferrari”
- “Golda”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “The Last Voyage of the Demeter”
- “Maestro”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “Society of the Snow”
Efectos Visuales
- “The Creator”
- “Godzilla Minus One”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
- “Poor Things”
- “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”
- “Society of the Snow”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Sonido
- “Barbie”
- “The Creator”
- “Ferrari”
- “The Killer”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Se podrá ver la ceremonia de los Oscars en el Perú desde el canal TNT y en streaming desde HBO Max.
