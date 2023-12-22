Premios Oscar. (Foto:Unsplash)
El jueves 21 de diciembre se reveló la lista preliminar de todas las producciones que se nominarán para los próximos . La ceremonia tendrá lugar el 10 de marzo del 2024.

Bastante sorpresas han salido entre los nominados con favoritas como “Barbie”, “Maestro”, “Oppenheimer” y “Pobres Criaturas”.

Aunque la lista no está completa, se ha podido develar un buen número de selecciones, como Largometraje Documental, Cortometraje Documental, Largometraje Internacional, Maquillaje y Peluquería, Música (partitura original), Música (partitura original), Canción, Cortometraje de animación, Cortometraje de acción real, Sonido y Efectos visuales. Todavía faltan mostrar las selecciones para Mejor Actor, Mejor Actriz, Mejor Actor / Actriz de Reparto, y Mejor Película.

Las primeras votaciones se darán entre el 11 y 16 de enero de 2024, y las nominaciones oficiales se presentarán el 23 de enero. Luego de ello, las votaciones finales ocurrirán del 22 al 27 de febrero; para que todo concluya el 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.


Producciones preseleccionados a los Oscar 2024

Largometraje Documental

  • “American Symphony”
  • “Apolonia, Apolonia”
  • “Beyond Utopia”
  • “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
  • “Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”
  • “The Eternal Memory”
  • “Four Daughters”
  • “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”
  • “In the Rearview”
  • “Stamped from the Beginning”
  • “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”
  • “A Still Small Voice”
  • “32 Sounds”
  • “To Kill a Tiger”
  • “20 Days in Mariupol”

Cortometraje Documental

  • “The ABCs of Book Banning”
  • “The Barber of Little Rock”
  • “Bear”
  • “Between Earth & Sky”
  • “Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”
  • “Camp Courage”
  • “Deciding Vote”
  • “How We Get Free”
  • “If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”
  • “Island in Between”
  • “The Last Repair Shop”
  • “Last Song from Kabul”
  • “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
  • “Oasis”
  • “Wings of Dust”


"Barbie" hasta el momento ha sido nominada cinco veces, con tres canciones en la categoría de "Mejor Canción". (Foto: Warner Bros.)
Largometraje Internacional

  • Armenia, “Amerikatsi”
  • Bhutan, “The Monk and the Gun”
  • Denmark, “The Promised Land”
  • Finland, “Fallen Leaves”
  • France, “The Taste of Things”
  • Germany, “The Teachers’ Lounge”
  • Iceland, “Godland”
  • Italy, “Io Capitano”
  • Japan, “Perfect Days”
  • Mexico, “Totem”
  • Morocco, “The Mother of All Lies”
  • Spain, “Society of the Snow”
  • Tunisia, “Four Daughters”
  • Ukraine, “20 Days in Mariupol”
  • United Kingdom, “The Zone of Interest”

Cortometraje de Acción Real

  • “The After”
  • “The Anne Frank Gift Shop”
  • “An Avocado Pit”
  • “Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”
  • “Dead Cat”
  • “Good Boy”
  • “Invincible”
  • “Invisible Border”
  • “Knight of Fortune”
  • “The One Note Man”
  • “Red, White and Blue”
  • “The Shepherd”
  • “Strange Way of Life”
  • “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
  • “Yellow”

Cortometraje Animado

  • “Boom”
  • “Eeva”
  • “Humo (Smoke)”
  • “I’m Hip”
  • “A Kind of Testament”
  • “Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”
  • “Letter to a Pig”
  • “Ninety-Five Senses”
  • “Once upon a Studio”
  • “Our Uniform”
  • “Pachyderme”
  • “Pete”
  • “27″
  • “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
  • “Wild Summon”

Canción Original

  • “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”
  • “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” de “Asteroid City”
  • “Dance The Night” de “Barbie”
  • “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”
  • “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”
  • “Keep It Movin’” de “The Color Purple”
  • “Superpower (I)” de “The Color Purple”
  • “The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”
  • “High Life” de “Flora and Son”
  • “Meet In The Middle” de “Flora and Son”
  • “Can’t Catch Me Now” de “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” de “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Quiet Eyes” de “Peast Lives”
  • “Am I Dreaming” de “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Banda sonora original

  • “American Fiction”
  • “American Symphony”
  • “Barbie”
  • “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “The Color Purple”
  • “Elemental”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “Saltburn”
  • “Society of the Snow”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • Beau Is Afraid”
  • “Ferrari”
  • “Golda”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “The Last Voyage of the Demeter”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “Society of the Snow”

Efectos Visuales

  • “The Creator”
  • “Godzilla Minus One”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”
  • “Society of the Snow”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Sonido

  • “Barbie”
  • “The Creator”
  • “Ferrari”
  • “The Killer”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

Se podrá ver la ceremonia de los Oscars en el Perú desde el canal TNT y en streaming desde HBO Max.


