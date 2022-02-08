Premios Oscar 2022: Conoce es la lista completa de nominados por categoría. (Foto: AFP)
Premios Oscar 2022: Conoce es la lista completa de nominados por categoría. (Foto: AFP)

“The Power of the Dog” (”El poder del perro”), de la cineasta Jane Campion, lidera con doce candidaturas las nominaciones a la 94 edición de los , seguida de “Dune”, con diez, “Belfast” y “West Side Story”, con siete cada una, y “King Richard”, con seis candidaturas.

MIRA: Premios Oscar: cinco películas nominadas que puedes ver en Netflix

Ésta es la lista de las nominaciones anunciadas este martes por la Academia de Hollywood para la 94 edición de los Óscar:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • “Belfast”
  • “Coda”
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Drive My Car”
  • “Dune”
  • “King Richard”
  • “Licorice Pizza”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “West Side Story”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Jane Campion, por “The Power of the Dog”
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, por “Drive My Car”
  • Kenneth Branagh, por “Belfast”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, por “Licorice Pizza”
  • Steven Spielberg, por “West Side Story”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Penélope Cruz, por “Madres paralelas”
  • Jessica Chastain, por “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
  • Olivia Colman, por “The Lost Daughter”
  • Nicole Kidman, por “Being the Ricardos”
  • Kristen Stewart, por “Spencer”

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Javier Bardem, por “Being the Ricardos”
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Andrew Garfield, por “Tick, Tick,¡... BOOM!”
  • Will Smith, por “King Richard”
  • Denzel Washington, por “The tragedy of Macbeth”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Jessie Buckley, por “The Lost Daughter”
  • Ariana Debose, por “West Side Story”
  • Judi Dench, por “Belfast”
  • Kirsten Dunst, por “The Power of the Dog”
  • Aunjanue Ellis, por “King Richard”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Ciarán Hinds, por “Belfast”
  • Troy Kotsur, por “Coda”
  • Jesse Plemons, por “The Power of the dog”
  • J.K. Simmons, por “Being the Ricardsos”
  • Kodi Smit-Mcphee, por “The Power of the Dog”

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

  • “Encanto”, de Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino y Clark Spencer
  • “Flee”, de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Charlotte De La Gournerie
  • “Luca”, de Enrico Casarosa y Andrea Warren
  • “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”, de Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Kurt Albrecht
  • “Raya and the last dragon”, de Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer y Peter Del Vecho

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Kenneth Branagh, por “Belfast”
  • Adam McKay y David Sirota, por “Don’t Look Up”
  • Zach Baylin, por “King Richard”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, por “Licorice Pizza”
  • Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, por “The Worst Person in the World”

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Siân Heder, por “Coda”
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe, por “Drive my car”
  • Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth, por “Dune”
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, por “The lost daughter”
  • Jane Campion, por “The power of the dog”

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • “Drive my Car” (Japón)
  • “Flee” (Dinamarca)
  • “The Hand of god” (Italia)
  • “Lunana: A yak in the classroom” (Bután)
  • “The worst person in the world” (Noruega)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • “Be alive” de Dixson y Beyoncé, por “King Richard”
  • “Dos oruguitas” de Lin-Manuel Miranda, por “Encanto”
  • “Down to joy” de Van Morrison, por “Belfast”
  • “No Time to Die” de Billie Eilish y Finneas O´Connell, por “No time to die”
  • “Somehow you do” de Diane Warren, por “Four Good Days”.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

  • Alberto Iglesias, por “Madres Paralelas”
  • Nicholas Britell, por “Dont look up”
  • Hans Zimmer, por “Dune”
  • Germaine Franco, por “Encanto”
  • Jonny Greenwood, por “The power of the dog”

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • Hank Corwin, por “Don´t look up”
  • Joe Walker, por “Dune”
  • Pamela Martin, por “King Richard”
  • Peter Sciberras, por “The power of the dog”
  • Myron Kerstein y Andrew Weisblum, por “Tick Tick... BOOM!

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Greig Fraser, por”Dune”
  • Dan Laustsen, por “Nightmare Alley”
  • Ari Wegner, por “The power of the dog”
  • Bruno Delbonnel, por “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
  • Janusz Kaminski, por “West Side Story”

MEJOR SONIDO

  • “Belfast”
  • “Dune”
  • “No time to die”
  • “The power of the dog”
  • “West Side Story”

MEJOR VESTUARIO

  • Jenny Beavan, por “Cruella”
  • Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, por “Cyrano”
  • Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, por “Dune”
  • Luis Sequeira, por “Nightmare Alley”
  • Paul Tazewell, por “West Side Story”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

  • “Affairs of the art”, de Joanna Quinn y Les Mills
  • “Bestia”, de Hugo Covarrubias y Tevo Díaz
  • “Boxballet”, de Anton Dyakov
  • “Robin Robin”, de Dan Ojari y Mikey Please
  • “The windshield wiper”, de Alberto Mielgo y Leo Sanchez

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

  • “Ala Kachuu - Take and Run””, de Maria Brendle y Nadine Lüchinger
  • “The Dress”, de Tadeusz Łysiak y Maciej Ślesicki
  • “The Long Goodbye”, de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed
  • “On My Mind”, de Martin Strange-Hansen y Kim Magnusson
  • “Please Hold”, de K.D. Dávila y Levin Menekse

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • “Ascension”, de Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy y Nathan Truesdell
  • “Attica”, de Stanley Nelson y Traci A. Curry
  • “Flee”, de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Charlotte De La Gournerie
  • “Summer of soul”, de Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent y David Dinerstein
  • “Writting with fire”, de Rintu Thomas y Sushmit Ghosh

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • “Audible”
  • “Lead me home”
  • “The queen of basketball”
  • “Threee songs for benazir”
  • “When we were bullies”

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • “Coming 2 America”
  • “Cruella”
  • “Dune”
  • “The eyes of Tammy Faye”
  • House of Gucci”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • “Dune”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The power of the dog”
  • “The tragedy of Macbeth”
  • “West side story”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • “Dune”
  • “Free guy”
  • “No time to die”
  • “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings”
  • “Spider-Man: No way home”.

VIDEO RECOMENDADO

Mira el tráiler de la segunda temporada de “Oscuro Deseo”

Tráiler de “Oscuro deseo” Temporada 2
Tráiler de la temporada 2 de “Oscuro deseo”, serie de Netflix protagonizada por Maite Perroni y Alejandro Speitzer.

TAGS RELACIONADOS