Twitch, la plataforma líder en trasmisiones de videojuegos en el mundo, en alianza con ‘The Pokémon Company International’, decidió lanzar una maratón imperdible de la recordada serie infantil,Pokémon.

Con esta maratón la plataforma sigue su línea de trasmisiones de series o películas que encajen con su público objetivo, por ejemplo: todos los capítulos de Yu-Gi-Oh! Y Doctor Who, además del programa de arte de Bob Ross.

Según confirmó la empresa a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter, la serie que marcó la historia de Twich será la protagonista de su próxima maratón. La plataforma emitirá todas las temporadas y películas de Pokémon publicadas hasta la fecha.

"Gotta Catch 'Em All!" they said. So we did.



19 seasons & 16 movie parties worth of 'em.



The Twitch Pokémon Marathon starts August 27 at 10AM PT: https://t.co/6znI1sAHIWpic.twitter.com/g48mwzi5dZ — Twitch (@Twitch) 23 de agosto de 2018

Es decir, estarán retransmitiendo las 19 temporadas de Pokémon con un total de 932 episodios y las 16 películas animadas de la serie.

El maratón comenzará el 27 de agosto y seguirá hasta 2019. Lo interesante es que el evento se podrá disfrutar en Estados Unidos, Canadá, Europa, América Latina y Australia, todo el contenido estará disponible en el canal TwitchPresents y vendrán con doblaje en francés, alemán, español, italiano y portugués.

A continuación, revisa la lista de temporadas y películas que estarán disponibles en Twitch.

Temporadas del anime

- Pokémon: Indigo League.

- Pokémon: Adventures on the Orange Islands.

- Pokémon: The Johto Journeys.

- Pokémon: Johto League Champions.

- Pokémon: Master Quest.

- Pokémon: Advanced.

- Pokémon: Advanced Challenge.

- Pokémon: Advanced Battle.

- Pokémon: Battle Frontier.

- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl.

- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions.

- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles.

- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors.

- Pokémon: Black & White.

- Pokémon: Black & White Rival Destinies.

- Pokémon: Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond.

- Pokémon the Series: XY.

- Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest.

- Pokémon the Series: XYZ.

Películas

- Pokémon: The First Movie.

- Pokémon: The Movie 2000.

- Pokémon 3: The Movie.

- Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew.

- Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea.

- Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai.

- Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior.

- Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life.

- Pokémon-Zoroark: Master of Illusions.

- Pokémon the Movie: Black-Victini and Reshiram and Pokémon the Movie: White-Victini and Zekrom.

- Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice.

- Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened.

- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction.

- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages.

- Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel.

