Inició la ceremonia de los , el certamen organizado por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas que premia a lo mejor del cine con la ansiada estatuilla.

La película “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, de los cineastas Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert, lidera con once candidaturas las nominaciones a la 95.ª edición de los Premios Oscar, seguida de “All Quiet on the Western Front” y “The Banshees of Inisherin”, con nueve, “Elvis”, con ocho y “The Fabelmans”, con siete candidaturas.

Esta es la lista completa de todas las categorías de la noche y los respectivos ganadores de la Academia de Hollywood en la 95.ª edición de los Oscar:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Avatar: El camino del agua
  • Los espíritus de la isla
  • Elvis
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Los Fabelmans
  • TÁR
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triángulo de la tristeza
  • Ellas hablan

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Martin McDonagh, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADORES
  • Steven Spielberg, por ‘Los Fabelmans’
  • Todd Field, por ‘TÁR’
  • Ruben Östlund, por ‘Triángulo de la tristeza’

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Cate Blanchett, por ‘TÁR’
  • Ana de Armas, por ‘Blonde’
  • Andrea Riseborough, por ‘Leslie como Leslie’
  • Michelle Williams, por ‘Los Fabelmans’
  • Michelle Yeoh, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Austin Butler, por ‘Elvis’
  • Colin Farrell, ‘Los espíritus de la isla’
  • Brendan Fraser, por ‘La ballena’
  • Paul Mescal, por ‘Aftersun’
  • Bill Nighy, por ‘Living’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Angela Bassett, por ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
  • Hong Chau, por ‘La ballena’
  • Kerry Condon, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADORA
  • Stephanie Hsu, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Brendan Gleeson, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’
  • Brian Tyree Henry, por Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch, por ‘Los Fabelmans’
  • Barry Keoghan, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’
  • Ke Huy Quan, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADOR

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

  • “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
  • “Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro” - GANADOR
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “The Sea Beast”
  • “Turning Red”

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Martin McDonagh, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’
  • Adam McKay y David Sirota, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADOR
  • Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner, por ‘Los Fabelmans’
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, por ‘TÁR’
  • Ruben Östlund, por ‘Triángulo de la tristeza’

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Ellas hablan - GANADOR

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • Sin novedad en el frente (Alemania) - GANADOR
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Bélgica)
  • EO (Polonia)
  • The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • “Applause”, de Diane Warren para ‘Tell It like a Woman’
  • “Hold My Hand”, de Lady Gaga y “BloodPop para ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
  • “Lift Me Up”, de Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwing Goransson para ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
  • “Naatu Naatu, de M.M. Keeravaani para ‘RRR’ - GANADOR
  • “This is A Life”, de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski para ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • Sin novedad en el frente - GANADOR
  • Babylon
  • Los espíritus de la isla
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Los Fabelmans

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • ‘Los espíritus de la isla’
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADOR
  • ‘TÁR’
  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • “All Quiet on the Western” - GANADOR
  • “Bardo”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Empire of Light”
  • “TÁR”

MEJOR SONIDO

  • Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel y Stefan Korte, por ‘Sin novedad en el frente’
  • Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers y Michael Hedges por ‘Avatar: El camino del agua’
  • Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray y Andy Nelson por ‘The Batman’
  • David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson y Michael Keller por ‘Elvis’
  • Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor por ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ - GANADOR

MEJOR VESTUARIO

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - GANADOR
  • Elvis
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

  • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse - GANADOR
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

  • An Irish Goodbay - GANADOR
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • All That Breathes
  • All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny - GANADOR

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • The Elephant Whispers - GANADOR
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • La Ballena - GANADOR

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • Sin novedad en el frente - GANADOR
  • Avatar: El camino del agua
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • Los Fabelmans

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Avatar: El camino del agua - GANADOR
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

