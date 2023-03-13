Inició la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar 2023 , el certamen organizado por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas que premia a lo mejor del cine con la ansiada estatuilla.

La película “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, de los cineastas Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert, lidera con once candidaturas las nominaciones a la 95.ª edición de los Premios Oscar, seguida de “All Quiet on the Western Front” y “The Banshees of Inisherin”, con nueve, “Elvis”, con ocho y “The Fabelmans”, con siete candidaturas.

Esta es la lista completa de todas las categorías de la noche y los respectivos ganadores de la Academia de Hollywood en la 95.ª edición de los Oscar:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Sin novedad en el frente

Avatar: El camino del agua

Los espíritus de la isla

Elvis

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Los Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triángulo de la tristeza

Ellas hablan

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Martin McDonagh, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADORES

Steven Spielberg, por ‘Los Fabelmans’

Todd Field, por ‘TÁR’

Ruben Östlund, por ‘Triángulo de la tristeza’

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cate Blanchett, por ‘TÁR’

Ana de Armas, por ‘Blonde’

Andrea Riseborough, por ‘Leslie como Leslie’

Michelle Williams, por ‘Los Fabelmans’

Michelle Yeoh, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’

MEJOR ACTOR

Austin Butler, por ‘Elvis’

Colin Farrell, ‘Los espíritus de la isla’

Brendan Fraser, por ‘La ballena’

Paul Mescal, por ‘Aftersun’

Bill Nighy, por ‘Living’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Angela Bassett, por ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Hong Chau, por ‘La ballena’

Kerry Condon, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’

Jamie Lee Curtis, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADORA

Stephanie Hsu, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brendan Gleeson, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’

Brian Tyree Henry, por Causeway

Judd Hirsch, por ‘Los Fabelmans’

Barry Keoghan, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’

Ke Huy Quan, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADOR

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro” - GANADOR

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Martin McDonagh, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’

Adam McKay y David Sirota, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADOR

Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner, por ‘Los Fabelmans’

Paul Thomas Anderson, por ‘TÁR’

Ruben Östlund, por ‘Triángulo de la tristeza’

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Sin novedad en el frente

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Ellas hablan - GANADOR

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Sin novedad en el frente (Alemania) - GANADOR

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

EO (Polonia)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Applause”, de Diane Warren para ‘Tell It like a Woman’

“Hold My Hand”, de Lady Gaga y “BloodPop para ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

“Lift Me Up”, de Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwing Goransson para ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

“Naatu Naatu, de M.M. Keeravaani para ‘RRR’ - GANADOR

“This is A Life”, de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski para ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Sin novedad en el frente - GANADOR

Babylon

Los espíritus de la isla

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Los Fabelmans

MEJOR MONTAJE

‘Los espíritus de la isla’

‘Elvis’

‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADOR

‘TÁR’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

“All Quiet on the Western” - GANADOR

“Bardo”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“TÁR”

MEJOR SONIDO

Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel y Stefan Korte, por ‘Sin novedad en el frente’

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers y Michael Hedges por ‘Avatar: El camino del agua’

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray y Andy Nelson por ‘The Batman’

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson y Michael Keller por ‘Elvis’

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor por ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ - GANADOR

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - GANADOR

Elvis

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse - GANADOR

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

An Irish Goodbay - GANADOR

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny - GANADOR

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

The Elephant Whispers - GANADOR

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Sin novedad en el frente

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

La Ballena - GANADOR

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Sin novedad en el frente - GANADOR

Avatar: El camino del agua

Babylon

Elvis

Los Fabelmans

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Sin novedad en el frente

Avatar: El camino del agua - GANADOR

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick