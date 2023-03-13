Inició la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar 2023, el certamen organizado por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas que premia a lo mejor del cine con la ansiada estatuilla.
La película “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, de los cineastas Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert, lidera con once candidaturas las nominaciones a la 95.ª edición de los Premios Oscar, seguida de “All Quiet on the Western Front” y “The Banshees of Inisherin”, con nueve, “Elvis”, con ocho y “The Fabelmans”, con siete candidaturas.
Esta es la lista completa de todas las categorías de la noche y los respectivos ganadores de la Academia de Hollywood en la 95.ª edición de los Oscar:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- Los espíritus de la isla
- Elvis
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Los Fabelmans
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triángulo de la tristeza
- Ellas hablan
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Martin McDonagh, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADORES
- Steven Spielberg, por ‘Los Fabelmans’
- Todd Field, por ‘TÁR’
- Ruben Östlund, por ‘Triángulo de la tristeza’
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Cate Blanchett, por ‘TÁR’
- Ana de Armas, por ‘Blonde’
- Andrea Riseborough, por ‘Leslie como Leslie’
- Michelle Williams, por ‘Los Fabelmans’
- Michelle Yeoh, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’
MEJOR ACTOR
- Austin Butler, por ‘Elvis’
- Colin Farrell, ‘Los espíritus de la isla’
- Brendan Fraser, por ‘La ballena’
- Paul Mescal, por ‘Aftersun’
- Bill Nighy, por ‘Living’
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Angela Bassett, por ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
- Hong Chau, por ‘La ballena’
- Kerry Condon, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’
- Jamie Lee Curtis, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADORA
- Stephanie Hsu, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Brendan Gleeson, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’
- Brian Tyree Henry, por Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, por ‘Los Fabelmans’
- Barry Keoghan, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’
- Ke Huy Quan, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADOR
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
- “Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro” - GANADOR
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “The Sea Beast”
- “Turning Red”
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Martin McDonagh, por ‘Los espíritus de la isla’
- Adam McKay y David Sirota, por ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADOR
- Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner, por ‘Los Fabelmans’
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por ‘TÁR’
- Ruben Östlund, por ‘Triángulo de la tristeza’
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Ellas hablan - GANADOR
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Sin novedad en el frente (Alemania) - GANADOR
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Bélgica)
- EO (Polonia)
- The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “Applause”, de Diane Warren para ‘Tell It like a Woman’
- “Hold My Hand”, de Lady Gaga y “BloodPop para ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
- “Lift Me Up”, de Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwing Goransson para ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
- “Naatu Naatu, de M.M. Keeravaani para ‘RRR’ - GANADOR
- “This is A Life”, de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski para ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Sin novedad en el frente - GANADOR
- Babylon
- Los espíritus de la isla
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Los Fabelmans
MEJOR MONTAJE
- ‘Los espíritus de la isla’
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’ - GANADOR
- ‘TÁR’
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- “All Quiet on the Western” - GANADOR
- “Bardo”
- “Elvis”
- “Empire of Light”
- “TÁR”
MEJOR SONIDO
- Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel y Stefan Korte, por ‘Sin novedad en el frente’
- Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers y Michael Hedges por ‘Avatar: El camino del agua’
- Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray y Andy Nelson por ‘The Batman’
- David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson y Michael Keller por ‘Elvis’
- Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor por ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ - GANADOR
MEJOR VESTUARIO
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - GANADOR
- Elvis
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse - GANADOR
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
- An Irish Goodbay - GANADOR
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- All That Breathes
- All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny - GANADOR
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- The Elephant Whispers - GANADOR
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- Sin novedad en el frente
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- La Ballena - GANADOR
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Sin novedad en el frente - GANADOR
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Los Fabelmans
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: El camino del agua - GANADOR
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick