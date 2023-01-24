La organización de los Premios de la Academia presentó esta mañana a los nominados para la presente edición de los ‘Oscar’, que tiene como presentadores a Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams.

La película “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, de los cineastas Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert, lidera con once candidaturas las nominaciones a la 95.ª edición de los Premios Oscar, seguida de “All Quiet on the Western Front” y “The Banshees of Inisherin”, con nueve, “Elvis”, con ocho y “The Fabelmans”, con siete candidaturas.

Esta es la lista de las nominaciones anunciadas este martes por la Academia de Hollywood para la 95.ª edición de los Oscar:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“TÁR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Martin McDonagh, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, por “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, por “TÁR”

Ruben Östlund, por “Triangle of Sadness”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cate Blanchett, por “TÁR”

Ana de Armas, por “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, por “Leslie como Leslie”

Michelle Williams, por “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

MEJOR ACTOR

Austin Butler, por “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, por “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, por “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, por “Living”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Angela Bassett, por “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, por “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brendan Gleeson, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, por “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, por “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Pinocho de Guillero del Toro”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Martin McDonagh, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Adam McKay y David Sirota, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner, por “The Fabelmans”

Paul Thomas Anderson, por “TÁR”

Ruben Östlund, por “Triangle of Sadness”

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Alemania)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Bélgica)

“EO” (Polonia)

“The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Applause”, de Diane Warren para “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand”, de Lady Gaga y “BloodPop para “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up”, de Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwing Goransson para “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu, de M.M. Keeravaani para “RRR”

“This is A Life”, de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski para “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

MEJOR MONTAJE

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“TÁR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

“All Quiet on the Western”

“Bardo”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“TÁR”

MEJOR SONIDO

Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel y Stefan Korte, por “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers y Michael Hedges por “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray y Andy Nelson por “The Batman”

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson y Michael Keller por “Elvis”

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor por “Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR VESTUARIO

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris goes to Paris”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

“The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

“An Irish Goodbay”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

“All That Breathes”

“All The Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

“The Elephant Whispers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”