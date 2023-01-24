La organización de los Premios de la Academia presentó esta mañana a los nominados para la presente edición de los ‘Oscar’, que tiene como presentadores a Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams.
La película “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, de los cineastas Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert, lidera con once candidaturas las nominaciones a la 95.ª edición de los Premios Oscar, seguida de “All Quiet on the Western Front” y “The Banshees of Inisherin”, con nueve, “Elvis”, con ocho y “The Fabelmans”, con siete candidaturas.
Esta es la lista de las nominaciones anunciadas este martes por la Academia de Hollywood para la 95.ª edición de los Oscar:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “TÁR”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
- “Women Talking”
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Martin McDonagh, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Steven Spielberg, por “The Fabelmans”
- Todd Field, por “TÁR”
- Ruben Östlund, por “Triangle of Sadness”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Cate Blanchett, por “TÁR”
- Ana de Armas, por “Blonde”
- Andrea Riseborough, por “Leslie como Leslie”
- Michelle Williams, por “The Fabelmans”
- Michelle Yeoh, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
MEJOR ACTOR
- Austin Butler, por “Elvis”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brendan Fraser, por “The Whale”
- Paul Mescal, por “Aftersun”
- Bill Nighy, por “Living”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Angela Bassett, por “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Hong Chau, por “The Whale”
- Kerry Condon, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Stephanie Hsu, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Brendan Gleeson, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brian Tyree Henry, por “Causeway”
- Judd Hirsch, por “The Fabelmans”
- Barry Keoghan, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ke Huy Quan, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
- “Pinocho de Guillero del Toro”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “The Sea Beast”
- “Turning Red”
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Martin McDonagh, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Adam McKay y David Sirota, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner, por “The Fabelmans”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por “TÁR”
- Ruben Östlund, por “Triangle of Sadness”
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery”
- “Living”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Women Talking”
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Alemania)
- “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
- “Close” (Bélgica)
- “EO” (Polonia)
- “The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda)
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “Applause”, de Diane Warren para “Tell It like a Woman”
- “Hold My Hand”, de Lady Gaga y “BloodPop para “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Lift Me Up”, de Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwing Goransson para “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Naatu Naatu, de M.M. Keeravaani para “RRR”
- “This is A Life”, de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski para “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
MEJOR MONTAJE
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “TÁR”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- “All Quiet on the Western”
- “Bardo”
- “Elvis”
- “Empire of Light”
- “TÁR”
MEJOR SONIDO
- Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel y Stefan Korte, por “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers y Michael Hedges por “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray y Andy Nelson por “The Batman”
- David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson y Michael Keller por “Elvis”
- Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor por “Top Gun: Maverick”
MEJOR VESTUARIO
- “Babylon”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Mrs. Harris goes to Paris”
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
- “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse”
- “The Flying Sailor”
- “Ice Merchants”
- “My Year of Dicks”
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
- “An Irish Goodbay”
- “Ivalu”
- “Le Pupille”
- “Night Ride”
- “The Red Suitcase”
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- “All That Breathes”
- “All The Beauty and the Bloodshed”
- “Fire of Love”
- “A House Made of Splinters”
- “Navalny”
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- “The Elephant Whispers”
- “Haulout”
- “How Do You Measure a Year?”
- “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
- “Stranger at the Gate”
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “The Whale”
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Babylon”
- “Elvis”
- “The Fabelmans”
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”