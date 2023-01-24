Candidatos a Mejor Película del 2022. (Foto: Compuesto)
Candidatos a Mejor Película del 2022. (Foto: Compuesto)

La organización de los presentó esta mañana a los nominados para la presente edición de los ‘’, que tiene como presentadores a Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams.

La película “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, de los cineastas Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert, lidera con once candidaturas las nominaciones a la 95.ª edición de los Premios Oscar, seguida de “All Quiet on the Western Front” y “The Banshees of Inisherin”, con nueve, “Elvis”, con ocho y “The Fabelmans”, con siete candidaturas.

Esta es la lista de las nominaciones anunciadas este martes por la Academia de Hollywood para la 95.ª edición de los Oscar:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “TÁR”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”
  • “Women Talking”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Martin McDonagh, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Steven Spielberg, por “The Fabelmans”
  • Todd Field, por “TÁR”
  • Ruben Östlund, por “Triangle of Sadness”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Cate Blanchett, por “TÁR”
  • Ana de Armas, por “Blonde”
  • Andrea Riseborough, por “Leslie como Leslie”
  • Michelle Williams, por “The Fabelmans”
  • Michelle Yeoh, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Austin Butler, por “Elvis”
  • Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Brendan Fraser, por “The Whale”
  • Paul Mescal, por “Aftersun”
  • Bill Nighy, por “Living”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Angela Bassett, por “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • Hong Chau, por “The Whale”
  • Kerry Condon, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Stephanie Hsu, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Brendan Gleeson, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Brian Tyree Henry, por “Causeway”
  • Judd Hirsch, por “The Fabelmans”
  • Barry Keoghan, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Ke Huy Quan, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

  • “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
  • “Pinocho de Guillero del Toro”
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “The Sea Beast”
  • “Turning Red”

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Martin McDonagh, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Adam McKay y David Sirota, por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner, por “The Fabelmans”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, por “TÁR”
  • Ruben Östlund, por “Triangle of Sadness”

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery”
  • “Living”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Women Talking”

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Alemania)
  • “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
  • “Close” (Bélgica)
  • “EO” (Polonia)
  • “The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • “Applause”, de Diane Warren para “Tell It like a Woman”
  • “Hold My Hand”, de Lady Gaga y “BloodPop para “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Lift Me Up”, de Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwing Goransson para “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Naatu Naatu, de M.M. Keeravaani para “RRR”
  • “This is A Life”, de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski para “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Babylon”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “The Fabelmans”

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “TÁR”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • “All Quiet on the Western”
  • “Bardo”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Empire of Light”
  • “TÁR”

MEJOR SONIDO

  • Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel y Stefan Korte, por “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers y Michael Hedges por “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray y Andy Nelson por “The Batman”
  • David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson y Michael Keller por “Elvis”
  • Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor por “Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR VESTUARIO

  • “Babylon”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “Mrs. Harris goes to Paris”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

  • “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse”
  • “The Flying Sailor”
  • “Ice Merchants”
  • “My Year of Dicks”
  • “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

  • “An Irish Goodbay”
  • “Ivalu”
  • “Le Pupille”
  • “Night Ride”
  • “The Red Suitcase”

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • “All That Breathes”
  • “All The Beauty and the Bloodshed”
  • “Fire of Love”
  • “A House Made of Splinters”
  • “Navalny”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • “The Elephant Whispers”
  • “Haulout”
  • “How Do You Measure a Year?”
  • “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
  • “Stranger at the Gate”

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “The Batman”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Elvis”
  • “The Whale”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Babylon”
  • “Elvis”
  • “The Fabelmans”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “The Batman”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

