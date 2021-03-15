Los Oscar 2021, la ceremonia más importante de la industria del cine que se encargar de premiar a grandes directores, actores, productores y más trabajadores dedicados al rubro, anunciaron este lunes a sus nominados de forma oficial.
En un programa especial que estuvo conducido por Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas, se dio a conocer a todos los aspirantes a llevarse uno de los premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, cuya gala central se realizará el próximo 25 de abril.
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de candidatos a los Oscar 2021:
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Maria Bakalova - “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Glenn Close - “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Olivia Colman - “The Father”
- Amanda Seyfried - “Mank”
- Yuh-Jung Youn - “Minari”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “Emma” - Alexandra Byrne
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” - Ann Roth
- “Mulan” - Bina Daigeler
- “Pinocchio” - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Mejor banda sonora original
- “Da 5 Bloods” - Terence Blanchard
- “Mank” - Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross
- “Minari” - Emile Mosseri
- “News of the World” - James Newton Howard
- “Soul” - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste
Mejor guion adaptado
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimmer, Petter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman y Lee Kern
- “The Father” - Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller
- “Nomadland” - Chlóe Zhao
- “One Night in Miami” - Kemp Powers
- “The White Tiger” - Ramin Bahrani”
Mejor guion original
- “Judas and the Black Messiah” - Will Berson y Shaka King
- “Minari” - Lee Isaac Chung
- “Promising Young Woman” - Emerald Fennell
- “Sound of Metal” - Darius Marder y Abraham Marder
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” - Aaron Sorkin
Mejor cortometraje animado
- “Burrow” - Madeline Sharafian y Michael Capbarat
- “Genius Loci” - Adrien Mérigeau y Amaury Ovise
- “If Anything Happens I Love You” - Will McCormack y Michael Govier
- “Opera” - Erick Oh
- “Yes-People” - Gísli Darri Halldórsson y Arnar Gunnarsson
Mejor cortometraje de ficción
- “Feeling Through” - Doug Roland y Susan Ruzenski
- “The Letter Room” - Elvira Lind y Sofia Sondervan
- “The Present” - Farah Nabulsi
- “Two Distant Strangers” - Travon Free y Martin Desmond Roe
- “White Eye” - Tomer Shushan y Shira Hochman
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sacha Baron Cohen - “The Trial of the Chicago 7″
- Daniel Kaluuya - “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Leslie Odom Jr. - “One Night in Miami”
- Paul Raci - “Paul Raci”
- Lakeith Stanfierld - “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Mejor documental largo
- “Collective” - Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana
- “Crip Camp” - Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder
- “El agente topo” - Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez
- “My Octopus Teacher” - Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
- “Time” - Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn
Mejor documental corto
- “Colette” - Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard
- “A Concerto is a Conversation” - Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
- “Do Not Split” - Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook
- “Hunger Ward” - Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman
- “A Love Song for Latasha” - Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan
Mejor película internacional
- “Another Round” - Dinamarca
- “Better Days” - Hong Kong
- “Collective” - Rumanía
- “The Man Who Sold His Skin” - Túnez
- “Quo Vadis Aida?” - Bosnia y Herzegovina
Mejor sonido
- “Greyhound” - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman
- “Mank” - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin
- “News Of The World” - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett
- “Soul” - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker
- “Sound Of Metal” - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh
Mejor diseño de producción
- “The Father” - Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone
- “Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom” - Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton
- “Mank” - Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale
- “News Of The World” - David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan
- “Tenet” - Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas
Mejor montaje
- “The Father” - Yorgos Lamprinos
- “Nomadland” - Chloé Zhao
- “Promising Young Woman” - Frédéric Thoraval
- “Sound Of Metal” - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
- “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” - Alan Baumgarten
Mejor fotografía
- “Judas And The Black Messiah” - Sean Bobbitt
- “Mank” - Erik Messerschmidt
- “News Of The World” - Dariusz Wolski
- “Nomadland” - Joshua James Richards
- “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” - Phedon Papamichael
Mejores efectos visuales
- “Love And Monsters” - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox
- “The Midnight Sky” - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins
- “Mulan” - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram
- “The One And Only Ivan” - Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez
- “Tenet” - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- “Emma” - Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze
- “Hillbilly Elegy” - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney
- “Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom” - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson
- “Mank” - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff
- “Pinocchio” - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli y Francesco Pegoretti
Mejor película de animación
- “Onward” - Dan Scanlon y Kori Rae
- “Over the Moon” - Glen Keane, Gennie Rim y Peilin Chou
- “A Shau the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” - Richard Phelan, Will Becher y Paul Kewley
- “Soul” - Pete Docter y Dana Murray
- “Wolfwalkers” - Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young y Stéphan Roelants
Mejor canción original
- “Fight For You” de “Judas and the Black Messiah” - Música por H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II; letras por H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” de “The Trial of the Chicago 7” - Música por Daniel Pemberton; letras por Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
- “Husavik” de “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” - Música y letras por Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
- “Io Sì (Seen)” de “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” - Música por Diane Warren; Letras por Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
- “Speak Now” de “One Night in Miami” - Música y letras por Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth
Mejor actor
- Riz Ahmed - “Sound of Metal”
- Chadwick Boseman - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Anthony Hopkins - “The Father”
- Gary Oldman - “Mank”
- Steven Yeun - “Minari”
Mejor actriz
- Viola Davis - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day - “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
- Vanessa Kirby - “Pieces of a Woman”
- Frances McDormand - “Nomadland”
- Carey Mulligan - “Promising Young Woman”
Mejor director
- Thomas Vinterber - “Another Round”
- David Fincher - “Mank”
- Lee Isaac Chung - “Minari”
- Chloé Zhao” - “Nomadland”
- Emerald Fennell - “Promising Young Woman”
Mejor película
- “The Father” - David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi y Philippe Carcassonne (Productores)
- “Judas and the Black Messiah” - Shaka King, Charles D. King y Ryan Coogler (Productores)
- “Mank” - Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth y Douglas Urbanski (Productores)
- “Minari” - Christina Oh (Productora)
- “Nomadland” - Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey y Chloé Zhao (Productores)
- “Promising Young Woman” - Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell y Josey McNamara (Productores)
- “Sound of Metal” - Bert Hamelinck y Sacha Ben Harroche (Productores)
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” - Marc Platt y Stuart Besser (Productores)