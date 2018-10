Natalie Portman y su inspirador discurso sobre la igualdad de género

Natalie Portman gives a step by step guide on how to help women. Step 5: "Gossip well. Stop the rhetoric that a woman is crazy or difficult. If a man says to you that a woman is crazy or difficult, ask him: what bad thing did you do to her?" #PowerOfWomenhttps://t.co/1PJ3dEgBuu pic.twitter.com/1mX6EAHYZN