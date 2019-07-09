¡Nuevos proyectos! Lady Gaga anuncia el lanzamiento de su nueva línea de belleza 

La cantante Lady Gaga , quien recientemente acaparó las portadas por su presunta relación con Bradley Cooper, dejó de lado la polémica para presentar el primer video promocional de su nueva línea de maquillaje llamada “Haus Laboratories”.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la intérprete de “Poker Face” compartió un revelador video donde posa con varios modelos de la marca, todos llenos de mucho color y glamour.
En la descripción del clip, Lady Gaga dijo que se han lanzado muchas líneas de maquillaje; sin embargo, la suya marcará una gran diferencia porque tendrá “sus propias reglas”.
Asimismo, la canción que se escucha en el video promocional es una colaboración del equipo creativo de la cantante junto a los artistas Bloodpop y Tchami.
Por otro lado, en una siguiente publicación, Lady Gaga escribió un inspirador mensaje sobre la belleza, y dio una lección sobre lo que significa el amor propio.
“He llegado a aceptar que descubrí mi belleza al tener la capacidad de inventarme y transformarme. Dijeron que solo era raro, pero en realidad, solo nací de esta manera”, puntualizó.
When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup. I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true. It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be. Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within. But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had. I've come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way. Love, Lady Gaga