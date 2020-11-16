El pasado domingo 15 de noviembre se vivió la edición 46 de los People’s Choice Awards en la ciudad de Santa Mónica, California. Esta celebración contó con Demi Lovato como conductora oficial y la comunicación con algunos ganadores se dio por videollamada.
Una de las premiaciones más importantes para los fans y la cultura pop del mundo trajo consigo todos los votos del público y la presencia de algunos ganadores como Jennifer Lopez, Joey King y más.
Además, se contó con las presentaciones de Justin Bieber, así como el dúo Chloe x Halle, Alison Brie, Bebe Rexha, Christina Henbdricks, Sofía Carson y más.
Acá puedes ver la lista completa de nominados y ganadores:
PELÍCULA DEL 2020
Bad Boys For Life - GANADORA
Extraction
Protect Power
Aves de presa (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey)
Hamilton
The Invisible Man
Trolls Gira Mundial
PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA 2020
Like a Boss
El Stand de los Besos 2 - GANADORA
La Missy Equivocada
El Rey de Staten Island
Eurovision Song
The Lovebirds
A todos los chicos de los que me enamoré: P.D. Todavía te quiero
PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN DEL 2020
Bad Boys For Life
Extraction
Mulan - GANADORA
Tenet
Bloodshot
The Old Guard
Aves de presa (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey)
Protect Power
PELÍCULA DE DRAMA 2020
Mentiras peligrosas
Hamilton - GANADORA
The High Not
The Invisible Man
I Still Believe
Greyhound
The Way Back
El Fotógrafo
PELÍCULA FAMILIAR DEL 2020
Dolittle
Scoob!
Grandes espías
Sonic
The Call of The Wild
Trolls Gira Mundial
Los Willoughbys
Onward - GANADORA
ACTOR MASCULINO 2020
Chris Hemsworth
Lin Manuel Miranda
Robert Downey JR
Vin Diesel
Jamie Foxx
Tom Hanks
Mark Wahlberg
Will Smith -GANADOR
ACTRIZ FEMENINA DE CINE 2020
Camila Mendes
Elisabeth Moss
Margot Robbie
Tiffany Haddish - GANADORA
Charlize Theron
Issa Rae
Salma Hayek
Vanessa Hudgens
ACTOR DE DRAMA 2020
Ben Affleck
Issa Rae
Elisabeth Moss
KJ APA
Lin Manuel Miranda - GANADOR
Tom Hanks
Russell Crowe
Trecee Ellis Ross
ACTOR DE COMEDIA 2020
David Spade
Issa Rae
Joey King - GANADORA
Keanu Reeves
Pete Davidson
Will Ferrel
Salma Hayek
Noah Centineo
ACTOR DE ACCIÓN
Margot Robbie
Charlize Theron
Chris Hemsworth - GANADOR
John David Washington
Vanessa Hudgens
Will Smith
Vin Diesel
Jamie Foxx
SHOW DEL 2020
Grey´s Anatomy - GANADOR
Outer Banks
The Last Dance
This Is Us
Tiger King
Masked Singer
The Bachelor
Never Have I Ever
LA SERIE PARA UN ATRACÓN DEL 2020
Cheer
Love Is Blind
Never Have I Ever
Normal People
Outer Banks - GANADORA
Ozark
Schitt’s Creek
Tiger King
SHOWS DE DRAMA
Grey´s Anatomy
Outer Banks
Power
The Walking Dead
La Ley y el Orden
Ozark
Riverdale - GANADOR
This Is Us
SHOWS DE COMEDIA
Dead To Me
Insecure
Never Have I Ever - GANADOR
Schitt´s Creek
Grown Ish
Modern Family
Saturday Night Love
The Good Place
REALITYS SHOWS 2020
90 Day Fiancé
Keeping Up With The Kardashians - GANADOR
Love Is Blind
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Love & Hip Hop
Bellow Deck Mediterranean
SHOWS DE COMPETENCIA 2020
America´s Got Talent
Rupaul´s Drag Race
The Challenge: Total Madness
American Idol
The Bachelor
Masked Singer
The Voice - GANADOR
Top Chef
ARTISTAS DE LA TELEVISIÓN 2020
Chase Stokes
Dan Levy
Jesse Williams
Jason Baterman
Cole Sprouse - GANADOR
Norman Reedus
Sterling Brown
Steve Carrel
ESTRELLAS FEMENINAS DE TELEVISIÓN
Christina Applegate
Ellen Pompeo - GANADORA
Mandy Moore
Danai Gurira
Lili Reinhart
Mariska Hargitay
Sofía Vergara
Sandra Oh
ESTRELLAS DE LA TELEVISIÓN DEL GÉNERO DRAMA
Chase Stokes
Cole Sprouse
Ellen Pompeo
Mandy Moore - GANADORA
Danai Gurira
Sterling Brown
Mariska Hargitay
Sandra Oh
ACTORES DE COMEDIA 2020
Christina Applegate
Issa Rae
Kate McKinnon
Sofia Vergara - GANADORA
Dan Levy
Jammela Jamil
Kristen Bell
Yara Shahidi
TALK SHOW DIURNO 2020
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly & Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show - GANADOR
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
TALK SHOW NOCTURNO 2020
Full Frontal With Samanta Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - GANADOR
Watch What Happens Live Withe Andy Cohen
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
COMPETIDOR 2020
Gigi Goode - GANADORA
Jaida Essence Hall
Madison Prewett
Samantha Diaz
Hannah Ann Sluss
Kandi Burruss
Rob Ronkowski
Sammie Cimarelli
ESTRELLA DE REALITY SHOW 2020
Antoni Porowski
Jonathan Van Ness
Khloé Kardashian - GANADORA
Lisa Rinn
Porsha Williams.
Kim Kardashian West
Kandi Burruss
Darcey y Stacey Silva
PROGRAMA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN 2020
DC´S Legends of Tomorrow
Lockey y Key
Supernatural
Supergirl
Flash
Legacies
Umbrella Academy
Wynonna Earp - GANADOR
ARTISTA MASCULINO 2020
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
Drake
Justin Bieber - GANADOR
J Balvin
Lili Baby
Dababy
The Weeknd
ARTISTA FEMENINA 2020
Ariana Grande - GANADORA
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Miley Cyrus
EL GRUPO DEL 2020
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS - GANADOR
Chole x Halle
Dan y Shay
Twenty One Pilots
Jonas Brothers
CNCO
ARTISTA DE MÚSICA COUNTRY 2020
Blake Shelton - GANADOR
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
ACTO DE COMEDIA 2020
Dave Chappelle (8:46)
George Lopez (We’ll Do It for Half)
Hannah Gadsby (Douglas)
Jerry Seinfeld (23 Hours to Kill)
Jo Koy (In His Elements)
Leslie Jones (Time Machine) - GANADORA
Pete Davidson (Alive From New York)
Jim Gaffigan (The Pale Tourist)
CANCIÓN DEL 2020
Dynamite de BTS - GANADORA
Break My Heart de Dua Lipa
Intentions de Justin Biebe
Rockstar de DabBaby y Roddy Ricch
Savage de Megan Thee Stallion
Rain On Me de Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande
Stuck With U de Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande
Wap de Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion
ÁLBUM 2020
After Hours de The Weeknd
Cromatica de Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia de Dua Lipa
Map of the Soul: 7 de BTS - GANADOR
High Off Life de Future
Folklore de Taylor Swift
Changes de Justin Bieber
YHLQMDLG de Bad Bunny
ARTISTA LATINO 2020
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Karol G
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Maluma
J Balvin
Becky G - GANADORA
ARTISTA NUEVO 2020
Ava Max
Conan Gray
Jack Harlow
Sawettie
Trevor Daniel
Doja Cat - GANADORA
Benee
Roddy Ricch
VIDEO MUSICAL 2020
Blinding Lights de The Weeknd
Dynamite de BTS - GANADOR
Holy de Justin Bieber con Chance the Rapper
Life is Good de Future y Drake
Un Día de J Balvin, Dua Lipa y Tainy
Wap de Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion
Ran On Me de Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande
Ice Cream de BLACKPINK con Selena Gomez
ESTRELLA DE REDES SOCIALES
Adison Rae
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain - GANADORA
Liza Koshy
Loren Gray
Jojo Siwa
Dixie D´Amelio
Charli D´Amelio
BEAUTY INFLUENCER 2020
Antonio Garza
Bretman Rock
Jackie Aina
Desi Perkins
James Charles - GANADOR
NikkieTutorials
RCL Beauty
LA ESTRELLA CON MÁS ESTILO 2020
Rihanna
Zendaya - GANADORA
Timothée Chalamet
Lili Nas X
Kim Kardashin West
Janelle Monáe
Kendall Jenner
Lady Gaga
INFLUENCER LATINO 2020
Belén Soto
Gaby Asturias - GANADORA
José Eduardo Derbez
Nath Campos
Sofi Morandi
JuanPablo Jaramillo
Jacky Guzmán
Daniella Álvarez