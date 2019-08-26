Jordyn Woods aclaró si realmente terminó su amistad con Kylie Jenner | FOTOS

La modelo Jordyn Woods se sinceró y habló del fin de su amistad con la hermana menor del clan Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie Jenner, de quien se distanció luego que se revelara que Woods besó al novio de Khloé Kardashian.

En una reciente entrevista con Teen Vogue, la modelo de 21 años, se refirió al fin de su amistad con Kylie Jenner en febrero pasado.

Cuando se le preguntó acerca de su "ruptura de amistad" con la socialité, Woods respondió: "¿Cuál es la definición de una ruptura?".

Luego, la modelo buscó la definición en su teléfono y la leyó en voz alta, diciendo: "Es la separación de algo en varias piezas o secciones. El final de una relación. Esas son las dos cosas. Lo que preguntaría es: '¿Realmente termina algo? ¿O es un ciclo?".

"La ruptura más difícil por la que tuve que pasar fue la pérdida de mi padre", precisó, refiriéndose a la muerte de su padre por cáncer en 2017.

“Todo no se siente tan intenso como eso. La pérdida de mi padre me preparó para todo lo que sucede en la vida, y... la vida me ha arrojado algunas cosas realmente locas. Eso es parte del proceso”, añadió.

