Hoy
LO üLTIMO

Kylie Jenner anunció el lanzamiento de su propia línea de cuidado de la piel | FOTOS

La menor del clan Kardashian-Jenner apuesta por su nueva empresa con productos veganos.

Redacción PERÚ21
Redacción PERÚ21

La modelo Kylie Jenner sigue haciéndose un nombre como una afamada empresaria y acaba de anunciar el lanzamiento de su nueva línea de productos para el cuidado de la piel.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la joven integrante del clan Kardashian-Jenner compartió la primera imagen de su nuevo proyecto “Kylie Skin”, y aseguró que sus productos son ‘cruelty free’, veganos y están libres de gluten.

“El cuidado de la piel y el maquillaje van de la mano. Kilye Skin es algo con lo que soñé poco después de Kylie Cosmetics”, escribió Kylie Jenner en su leyenda de Instagram.

Sin duda, la menor de las Kardashians se ha convertido en toda una empresaria y ahora apuesta por el cuidado de la piel, algo que para muchas mujeres es muy importante.

Por el momento, una de las primeras publicaciones de la marca en redes sociales es la fotografía del rostro de Kylie Jenner sin maquillaje, luciendo saludable y radiante.

Asimismo, la integrante del clan Kardashian aseguró que tendrá un nuevo equipo de trabajo para su nueva marca y, aunque significó todo un reto, ella se encuentra feliz y está emocionada por compartir los nuevos productos con todos sus seguidores.

Te puede interesar

Tags Relacionados:

Kylie Jenner

Hoy
LO üLTIMO
Ir a portada