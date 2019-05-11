Kylie Jenner anunció el lanzamiento de su propia línea de cuidado de la piel | FOTOS

La modelo Kylie Jenner sigue haciéndose un nombre como una afamada empresaria y acaba de anunciar el lanzamiento de su nueva línea de productos para el cuidado de la piel.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la joven integrante del clan Kardashian-Jenner compartió la primera imagen de su nuevo proyecto “Kylie Skin”, y aseguró que sus productos son ‘cruelty free’, veganos y están libres de gluten.
“El cuidado de la piel y el maquillaje van de la mano. Kilye Skin es algo con lo que soñé poco después de Kylie Cosmetics”, escribió Kylie Jenner en su leyenda de Instagram.
KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow. skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys! Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes. Make sure you follow @kylieskin to stay updated. I’ll be revealing these amazing products very soon! the official launch date is 5/22! Yay!! so much love went into this. it all starts with skin. Stay tuned can’t wait to share. #KylieSkin KylieSkin.com
Sin duda, la menor de las Kardashians se ha convertido en toda una empresaria y ahora apuesta por el cuidado de la piel, algo que para muchas mujeres es muy importante.
Por el momento, una de las primeras publicaciones de la marca en redes sociales es la fotografía del rostro de Kylie Jenner sin maquillaje, luciendo saludable y radiante.
#kylieskin has been a long time in the making. stay tuned for the first drop reveal xo, Kylie pic.twitter.com/hUbOVkrY1H— Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 11, 2019
Asimismo, la integrante del clan Kardashian aseguró que tendrá un nuevo equipo de trabajo para su nueva marca y, aunque significó todo un reto, ella se encuentra feliz y está emocionada por compartir los nuevos productos con todos sus seguidores.