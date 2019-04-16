Kim Kardashian le responde a quienes aseguran que puede estudiar leyes porque tiene "privilegios" y "dinero"

Hace algunos días, Kim Kardashian reveló en una entrevista que ofreció a la revista "Vogue" que, desde el año pasado se está preparando y está estudiando derecho pues quiere seguir los pasos de su padre y convertirse en abogada.

Sus declaraciones a la publicación le valieron una lluvia de críticas debido a que no ha ingresado a la escuela de leyes, sino que inició sus estudios de cuatro años con una firma de abogados de San Francisco.

Muchos consideraron que ella puede 'darse el lujo' de estudiar así porque tiene "privilegios" y "dinero". Por ello, Kim Kardashian escribió un extenso mensaje en Instagram para responderle a quienes la han cuestionado.

La socialité inició el texto explicando que durante los próximos 4 años, tiempo que duran sus estudios, "necesitará como mínimo de 18 horas a la semana, en las que tomaré pruebas escritas y de opción múltiple mensualmente".

"Una persona realmente dijo que debería seguir haciendo 'lo que sé hacer'. Quiero que la gente entienda que no hay nada que deba limitar su búsqueda de sus sueños y el logro de nuevas metas. Puedes ser lo que quieras, al igual que yo", indicó.

"A los que corrigen estos exámenes no les importa quién eres. Esta opción está disponible para cualquiera. Es verdad que no terminé la universidad. Pero se necesitan 60 créditos universitarios (yo tenía 75) para participar en esta escuela de derecho en la que te enseñan abogados que trabajan en algún bufete", agregó.

Kim Kardashian también explicó los sacrificios que implica perseguir sus sueños. "Para cualquiera que asuma que esta es la salida fácil, no lo es. Mis fines de semana los paso lejos de mis hijos mientras leo y estudio. Trabajo todo el día, acuesto a mis hijos y me paso las noches estudiando", amnifestó.

"Hay veces que me siento abrumada y que siento no puedo hacerlo, pero recibo el impulso que necesito de las personas que me rodean y me apoyan", señaló y precisó que tuvo que cambiar de número de teléfono el año pasado para "desconectarse de todos" porque se ha "comprometido estrictamente" en seguir su sueño.

Kim Kardashian finalizó el texto con una gran reflexión. "Nunca es tarde para seguir tus sueños", escribió para inmediatamente agradecer a las personas que la han apoyado en este viaje que culmina en 2022, cuando tome el "Bar exam" para titularse.