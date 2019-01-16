¡Ya hay fecha! Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin se casarían por religioso a fines de febrero [FOTOS]

En julio del 2018, Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin anunciaron oficialmente su compromiso para luego de algunos meses casarse en secreto por la vía legal. Ahora, la pareja estaría planeando su boda religiosa a lo grande con una gran celebración.

Según reveló el portal Page Six, Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin alistan los preparativos para su presunta boda religiosa que se celebraría en una fecha no tan lejana, el próximo 28 de febrero.

El medio norteamericano aseguró que el evento “ya está siendo diseñado”. “Hasta los bailarines han empezado a ensayar para el gran día”, refirió el portal.

Por si fuera poco, Tay James, DJ personal de Justin Bieber, también formaría parte de las celebraciones de la unión entre el cantante y la modelo.

Recordemos que en setiembre del año pasado, Hailey Baldwin contó a la web The Cute que le gustaría tener una pequeña e íntima boda campestre en algún lugar de la Costa Oeste de Estados Unidos.

Es más, la pareja tendría la facilidad de celebrar su recepción en la mansión canadiense del músico, la Great White North. "No sé por qué, pero me imagino como luces por todas partes y pienso que eso en un bosque, podría ser muy bonito", contaba la modelo a The Cut.

Por otro lado, la revista People señaló que la pareja viene planeando su matrimonio desde hace un buen tiempo y que por cuestiones personales no se casarán en enero, pero sí en febrero.

"Han estado intentado averiguar cuál sería el mejor momento para hacerlo y ambos estaban de acuerdo en que cuanto antes mejor. Están organizando todo con familia, amigos y asegurándose de que puedan estar rodeados de la gente que quieren. En realidad no hay prisa porque legalmente están casados ya, pero tienen muchas ganas de celebrarlo con sus seres queridos", señaló People.

