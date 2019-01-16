¡Ya hay fecha! Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin se casarían por religioso a fines de febrero [FOTOS]

En julio del 2018, Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin anunciaron oficialmente su compromiso para luego de algunos meses casarse en secreto por la vía legal. Ahora, la pareja estaría planeando su boda religiosa a lo grande con una gran celebración.
Según reveló el portal Page Six, Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin alistan los preparativos para su presunta boda religiosa que se celebraría en una fecha no tan lejana, el próximo 28 de febrero.
El medio norteamericano aseguró que el evento “ya está siendo diseñado”. “Hasta los bailarines han empezado a ensayar para el gran día”, refirió el portal.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Por si fuera poco, Tay James, DJ personal de Justin Bieber, también formaría parte de las celebraciones de la unión entre el cantante y la modelo.
Recordemos que en setiembre del año pasado, Hailey Baldwin contó a la web The Cute que le gustaría tener una pequeña e íntima boda campestre en algún lugar de la Costa Oeste de Estados Unidos.
Es más, la pareja tendría la facilidad de celebrar su recepción en la mansión canadiense del músico, la Great White North. "No sé por qué, pero me imagino como luces por todas partes y pienso que eso en un bosque, podría ser muy bonito", contaba la modelo a The Cut.
Por otro lado, la revista People señaló que la pareja viene planeando su matrimonio desde hace un buen tiempo y que por cuestiones personales no se casarán en enero, pero sí en febrero.
"Han estado intentado averiguar cuál sería el mejor momento para hacerlo y ambos estaban de acuerdo en que cuanto antes mejor. Están organizando todo con familia, amigos y asegurándose de que puedan estar rodeados de la gente que quieren. En realidad no hay prisa porque legalmente están casados ya, pero tienen muchas ganas de celebrarlo con sus seres queridos", señaló People.