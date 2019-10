2/8

The coffin of late Mexican singing legend Jose Jose is prepared for a tribute at the Fine Arts Palace in Mexico City on October 9, 2019. - The popular velvety-voiced Mexican crooner died September 28 in Miami, aged 71, after a long battle against pancreatic cancer. Over a 55-year career, he became one of the most successful performers in the Spanish-speaking world, selling more than 100 million albums and receiving multiple Grammy nominations. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)