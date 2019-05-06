Jennifer Aniston hizo topless para revista americana [FOTOS]

De infarto. La actriz Jennifer Aniston hizo topless para la revista americana Harper's Bazaar. La estadounidense de 50 años posó luciendo un atuendo especial que incluyó pantalón de cuerpo con cinturón de Hermes, pulsera y anillo Le Vian, medias Wolford y zapatos de Gianvito Rossi, para el deleite de sus fans.
Para la exesposa de Brad Pitt, el cuerpo humano es hermoso y no debería haber ningún tipo de "vergüenza o incomodad" de lucirlo ante los demás. También es importante para ella sentirse cómoda con su anatomía sin importar la edad.
La famosa exprotagonista de 'Friends' contó que su figura obecede a una estricta rutina de ejercicios en el gimnasio y una alimentación balanceada.
Desde hace un par de años, ella empezó a practicar y tras esta experiencia afirmó que su entrenador Leyon originó en ella pasión por el boxeo. En torno a este hábito saludable indicó que "es mental, es físico, mantiene tu mente aguda".
NO BUSCA EL AMOR
Por ahora, no tiene pareja y tampoco "para ser honesta, no tengo tiempo", aseguró Aniston y agregó que las citas amorosas nunca han representado una prioridad en su vida.
Eso sí, ella cree que uno no necesita buscar el amor, pues es un sentimiento que se da por sí solo en la vida de una persona.
