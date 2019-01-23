Hoy

Priyanka Chopra renovó su look y así lo anunció en sus redes

La esposa del cantante Nick Jonas decidió cambiar su apariencia y lo hizo con un audaz corte de cabello.

Redacción Redacción

Tras su boda con el cantante Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra no ha dejado de sonreír. La actriz y modelo no ha dudado en compartir su alegría a través de sus redes sociales, donde también confirmó que renovó su look.

Con una serie de fotografías en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, Priyanka Chopra reveló que se hizo un radical cambio de apariencia con un audaz corte de cabello.

En la primera imagen se puede ver a Priyanka Chopra muy sonriente mientras deja notar que su prominente y oscura cabellera sufrió un gran cambio y ahora luce más corto y con unas mechas rubias.

Priyanka Chopra

En otra fotografía compartida en su Instagram, Priyanka Chopra aprovechó la imagen para realizar una particular versión del #10YearsChallenge.

"He decidido que alimentaré mi curiosidad al empezar un viaje en el que conoceré gente extraordinaria. Soy de esas personas que aprenderán toda la vida y que siempre busca nueva inspiración", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.

Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

