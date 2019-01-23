Priyanka Chopra renovó su look y así lo anunció en sus redes

Tras su boda con el cantante Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra no ha dejado de sonreír. La actriz y modelo no ha dudado en compartir su alegría a través de sus redes sociales, donde también confirmó que renovó su look.
Con una serie de fotografías en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, Priyanka Chopra reveló que se hizo un radical cambio de apariencia con un audaz corte de cabello.
En la primera imagen se puede ver a Priyanka Chopra muy sonriente mientras deja notar que su prominente y oscura cabellera sufrió un gran cambio y ahora luce más corto y con unas mechas rubias.
Así luce Priyanka Chopra tras renovar su look. (Foto: Instagram)
En otra fotografía compartida en su Instagram, Priyanka Chopra aprovechó la imagen para realizar una particular versión del #10YearsChallenge.
With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today. So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends -- #JustOneThing. Watch my stories today to be a part of my new @youtube Originals Special, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing."
"He decidido que alimentaré mi curiosidad al empezar un viaje en el que conoceré gente extraordinaria. Soy de esas personas que aprenderán toda la vida y que siempre busca nueva inspiración", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.