Mac Miller murió el viernes a los 26 años y poco a poco se conocen algunas pistas sobre lo que ocurrió aquel día, se estima que el rapero falleció a causa de una sobredosis en su hogar, en California.
Frankie Grande, hermano de Ariana Grande , decidió pronunciarse en su cuenta de Instagram tras la muerte de su gran amigo Mac Miller.
“Tengo más que un corazón roto con la muerte de Malcom”, expresó el hermano de Ariana Grande en Instagram, quien señaló además que "era un buen amigo y fue maravilloso para mi hermana”.
Frankie Grande reveló que Ariana Grande y Mac Miller fueron las dos personas que lo ayudaron a entrar a rehabilitación, donde pudo desintoxicarse del alcohol, drogas y medicamentos; asimismo, confesó: “Encontré una comunidad de apoyo que me mostró que vivir sin drogas era una posibilidad y nunca lo hubiera descubierto si no fuera por Malcolm”.
El hermano de Ariana Grande reveló que sigue luchando contra la adicción y que todos los que continúan con esta batalla deben ser fuertes y deben tener el coraje de pedir ayuda si en algún momento lo necesitan porque no están solos.
Frankie Grande culminó su mensaje señalando que Mac Miller le cambió la vida y realmente lo extrañará mucho: “cuando mires hacia abajo desde el cielo, estarás orgulloso todos los días de que vivo mi vida limpio y sobrio… 453 días y contando... Gracias desde el fondo de mi corazón", expresó en Instagram.
I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister. He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them. It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would never have discovered that if it weren’t for Malcolm. I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcom would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement... telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding. Addiction is a TERRIBLE disease… many people are suffering from addiction like I am and many many of them are losing. Those of us who are struggling with addiction must stay strong. We must continue to work HARD on ourselves every single day and help each other. Our disease is strong but WE ARE STRONGER and I vow to work every moment of my life to keep myself sober so that i may be there for others. This is a difficult road but YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRUDGE IT ALONE. To anyone who needs help, help is there. you just need to have the courage to ask, which I know can be EXTREMELY difficult... but when you do I GUARANTEE support will be there. do not be ashamed if you are losing the battle against addiction, shame feeds the disease, humility defeats it. please ask for help! you are NOT ALONE! I am here... and I will continue to be here... for you... Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober... 453 days and counting... Thank you from the bottom of my heart 🙏💖 AA: (212) 870-3400 NA: (818) 773-9999 Suicide Prevention Lifeline: :800-273-9255
Como se recuerda Shane Powers, amigo del fallecido Mac Miller, reveló que Ariana Grande intentó ayudar al cantante en todo momento: “Debo decirlo, ella fue realmente increíble cuando él estaba encaminado a la sobriedad. (...) No podía haber alguien que lo apoyara más que ella".
