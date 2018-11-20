El actor Dwayne Johnson , más conocido como “La Roca”, mantiene una exigente rutina de ejercicios junto a un estricto régimen de alimentación; sin embargo, el ex luchador de 46 años también se da ciertos gustos.
Una vez a la semana, Dwayne Johnson disfruta de un “día libre de dieta” donde puede comer cualquiera de sus platos favoritos sin remordimiento alguno, al que ha proclamado como el “Sunday Sushi Train”.
A través de su Instagram, Dwayne Johnson compartió una fotografía de su cena y sorprendió a sus más de 120 millones de seguidores en la red social.
La fotografía captó la atención de todos revelando que la cena del actor eran más de 90 piezas de sushi y abundantes salsas para él solo.
The cheat meal Sunday Sushi Train rolled on this past weekend with some power and a ton of that wooosabi Great new doc on Netflix about one of my fav country artists, the icon himself, Johnny Cash. I wear the black for the poor and beaten down.. livin’ in the hopeless, hungry side of town. If you ain’t eatin’ - then you ain’t cheatin’. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends and excuse me while I take greed and gluttony to new levels. #FilthyAnimal #SooshTrain 🥢
Rápidamente, los seguidores de “La Roca” comentaron que la cantidad que estaba comiendo era demasiada. “Es mucho sushi para una sola persona”, “¿Cómo diablos te acabas todo eso?”, “¿Todo eso es para ti o para toda tu familia?”, son algunos de los comentarios.
Cabe señalar que Dwayne Johnson volverá al cine próximamente con su papel de ‘Luke Hobbs’ en el próximo spin off de la saga “Rápidos y Furiosos”, “Hobbs & Shaw”, junto a Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby e Idris Elba.
I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains. A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW. The name: BRIXTON. The record: UNDEFEATED. The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS. So cool having my brother @idriselba come and play in our sandbox. This one’s been years in the making!! As I always say, we either gonna get along or we gonna get it on... and fuck getting along #BRIXTON #TheConsequenceAgent #HellRaiser HOBBS & SHAW SUMMER 2019 @hhgarcia41