Hoy

Dwayne Johnson revela que come más de 90 porciones de sushi en su día libre de dieta | FOTOS

El actor compartió una fotografía donde muestra que, una vez a la semana, se da un gusto y disfruta de su platillo favorito.

Redacción Redacción

El actor Dwayne Johnson , más conocido como “La Roca”, mantiene una exigente rutina de ejercicios junto a un estricto régimen de alimentación; sin embargo, el ex luchador de 46 años también se da ciertos gustos.

Una vez a la semana, Dwayne Johnson disfruta de un “día libre de dieta” donde puede comer cualquiera de sus platos favoritos sin remordimiento alguno, al que ha proclamado como el “Sunday Sushi Train”.

A través de su Instagram, Dwayne Johnson compartió una fotografía de su cena y sorprendió a sus más de 120 millones de seguidores en la red social.

La fotografía captó la atención de todos revelando que la cena del actor eran más de 90 piezas de sushi y abundantes salsas para él solo.

Rápidamente, los seguidores de “La Roca” comentaron que la cantidad que estaba comiendo era demasiada. “Es mucho sushi para una sola persona”, “¿Cómo diablos te acabas todo eso?”, “¿Todo eso es para ti o para toda tu familia?”, son algunos de los comentarios.

Cabe señalar que Dwayne Johnson volverá al cine próximamente con su papel de ‘Luke Hobbs’ en el próximo spin off de la saga “Rápidos y Furiosos”, “Hobbs & Shaw”, junto a Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby e Idris Elba.

Te puede interesar

Tags Relacionados:

Dwayne Johnson

Instagram

Hoy
Ir a portada