Camila Cabello disfruta de sus vacaciones en Emiratos Árabes Unidos tras show en Grammy | FOTOS

Camila Cabello sigue sorprendiendo a todos y no solo por su talento para el canto. Tras su gran presentación en la edición número 61 de los premios Grammy , la intérprete decidió darse unas merecidas vacaciones y viajó a Emiratos Árabes Unidos.
La intérprete de “Havana” y “Consequences” viajo hasta Abu Dhabi, donde empezó su travesía y comparte fotografías de su experiencia, a la que ha descrito como “la más hermosa de su vida”.
En una reciente fotografía compartida en su cuenta de Instagram, Camila Cabello contó que visitó la mezquita Sheikh Zayed con un hijab (vestimenta femenina islámica) puesto sobre su cabeza como señal de respeto.
“Una de mis personas favoritas, Anthony Bourdain, dijo una vez: “Parece que cuando a más sitios voy, más me doy cuenta de lo grande que es el mundo”. Es tan real. Amo el sentimiento de sentirme tan humilde al viajar a otro lugar y experimentar una cultura completamente diferente", escribió Camila Cabello como leyenda de dicha publicación en Instagram.
“He llevado una hijab para ser respetuosa al visitar esta mezquita y en la tienda una chica muy dulce me ayudó a ponérmela. No hablábamos el mismo idioma pero ella me sonreía mientras me ayudaba, y he sentido como si fuese una amiga cercana”, agregó.
One of my favorite people Anthony Bourdain once said, “it seems that the more places I experience, the bigger I realize the world to be”- it’s so true, I love the feeling of being humbled by traveling to another place and experiencing a completely different culture, it makes you realize how small your world is in comparison to how big the world actually is; how you’re only living one version in a million of the human experience. But at the same time travel makes you realize we’re not really all that different. i wore a hijab to be respectful when visiting this mosque and at the store this really sweet girl helped me put it on. We didn’t speak the same language, but she was smiling as she helped me, and it felt like she was a close friend. I can’t really describe it, but experiences like this give me such a special feeling of being really close to and really loving people see you tonight, Dubai
Asimismo, Camila Cabello ha compartido diversas fotografías de su travesía por el país oriental, donde también ha posado en medio del desierto.
"Para mí, el desierto era algo místico y casi no real, algo que vi en las películas, pero en mi cerebro no se registró como un lugar real, casi como cuando ves lugares locos que parecen pinturas en el planeta tierra", señaló la cantante.
one of the most gorgeous experiences I’ve ever had. the desert to me was something mystical and almost not real, something I saw in movies but my brain didn’t register as a real place, almost like when you see insane places that look like paintings on planet earth - we got to ride on the dunes and then stay overnight, I woke up to go to the bathroom at 3 and saw stars like I’ve never seen in my life!!! I woke up to all kinds of birds chirping at 4 am - there is something so healing about waking up like that. No TV, no electrical devices, no people - waking up hearing the sounds of the birds, waking up at the same time - made everything feel so simple and uncomplicated
Cabe señalar que el pasado 10 de febrero Camila Cabello ofreció un espectacular concierto en la inauguración de los Grammy 2019, donde compartió escenario al lado de J Balvin, Ricky Martin y el trompetista Arturo Sandoval.
