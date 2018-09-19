Harry Styles protagonizó por segunda vez una campaña de la exclusiva marca italiana Gucci en la que aparece luciendo los excéntricos trajes de la colección ‘Crucero 2019’.
Sin embargo, lo que llama la atención de las imágenes en las que aparece el ex integrante de One Direction no es la ropa, sino sus ‘inusuales acompañantes’.
Y es que en las instantáneas aparece Harry Styles mientras alimenta a un cerdo, sujeta un corderito sobre sus hombros y deja que una cabra bebé pueda lamer su rostro.
El encargado de retratar a Harry Styles junto a los animales, fue el destacado fotógrafo Glen Luchford, en una sesión que se realizó en la histórica Villa Lante, un jardín del siglo XVI ubicado al norte de Roma.
La relación entre Harry Styles y Gucci no es reciente. En la primera campaña de la que fue protagonista, el cantante posó con pollos y perros en un restaurante tradicional de Londres.
Asimismo, Gucci vistió a Harry Styles en su última gira mundial, Live on Tour', y le proporcionó un traje turquesa floreado para el videoclip del tercer sencillo de su álbum debut, 'Kiwi'.
@harrystyles returns in a new #GucciTailoring campaign shot by @_glen_luchford in the gardens of Villa Lante outside of Rome.
@harrystyles, last seen in a fish and chip shop in north London, travels to Villa Lante outside of Rome for the Men's #GucciTailoring campaign designed by creative director #AlessandroMichele.
Seen in the new #GucciTailoring campaign, @harrystyles in a jacquard Heritage jacket with embroidery details, crystal-embellished tiger heads and a brooch with cameo motif—inspired by late 19th century designs—from #GucciCruise19.
Pictured with a lamb, @harrystyles is photographed by @_glen_luchford for the #GucciTailoring campaign in a mouliné bee check jacket, an oxford tailored shirt and a silk scarf with floral print. He also wears a twill jacket, silk crêpe shirt and oversized cross necklace.
Singer songwriter and actor @harrystyles in the #GucciTailoring campaign. House details and patterns mix in the new looks from the #GucciCruise19 collection, including bees on a check jacket and the G on cropped tailored pants, worn with low top sneakers featuring a Web stripe.
In the gardens of Villa Lante, @harrystyles is shot by @_glen_luchford in a twill jacket, silk crêpe shirt, wool mohair twill pants, and an aged gold headband with leaf and bow motifs.
