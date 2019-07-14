Murió 'youtuber' Emily Hartridge, primera víctima fatal de un accidente con scooter eléctrico

La youtuber Emily Hartridge (35) falleció el último viernes víctima de un accidente en Londres. La Policía reportó que la personalidad paseaba en una patineta scooter eléctrica cuando un camión la impactó. Su muerte fue inmediata.
En un primer momento, los agentes no identificaron a Hartridge, pero precisó que el choque fue la primera colisión fatal de Gran Bretaña que involucra una e-scooter.
Fue hace siete años que la youtuber comenzó a hablar de temas como el sexo, relaciones, amor, género y vida en su página de YouTube. También lo hizo en torno a su vida personal, como la congelación de sus óvulos, su sexualidad y su salud mental afirmando que los medicamentos "la volvieron loca".
La última vez que publicó en su canal trató el tema "10 razones para tener un novio más joven" en relación a su pareja, ocho años menor que ella.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
10 REASONS TO HAVE A YOUNGER BOYFRIEND 👦🙋🏻♀️ - Now we all know that @jacob_hazell is younger than me, 8 years younger to be precise 🤚🏽 - And I know for many women over 30 they might be unsure about dating someone that much younger but let me tell you......IT IS AWESOME 👏🏻 - And here are 10 reasons why 👍 - LINK IN BIO TO WATCH VIDEO ☝🏼 ________________________________________________ #10reasonswhy #comedy #youtube #funny #laughter #dating #youngermen #cougar #emilyhart #emilyhartridge
Hartridge tuvo apariciones televisivas en las series 'Sketch My Life', 'Oh S**t I'm 30'.
La comunidad YouTube lamentó su muerte. YouTue Creators, Spender Owen y la presentadora Maude Garret enviaron el pésame a su familia.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
NEXT ‘BRAIN BUDDIES’ MEET UP 🥰🙋🏻♀️ - As you guys know I have called my women’s mental health meet up ‘Brain Buddies’ because I think we all need a brain buddy so I hope by coming to my monthly meet ups you will find a whole new gang of Brain buddies that will listen to you, support you and be there whenever you need them 🤗 - My first meet up was absolutely incredible 🙌🏼 I have done a fair bit in my life but that day was one of my proudest moments to date 🙋🏻♀️ - We shared stories, we cried, we laughed and above all, we were THERE for each other and that can be life changing in itself 👊🏻 - So the next ‘Brain Buddies’ meet up: DATE: Saturday July 13th TIME: 2pm LOCATION: Green Park MEETING POINT: If you get off at green park tube there is area where they rent deck chairs, I will be waiting there 💁🏻♀️ - If the weather decides to sh*t on us I will change location☔️ - No need to purchase tickets, just turn up 😁 But of course if you have any questions please DM me 🙏 - This is a WOMEN ONLY event, sorry guys 😨 But there is a wonderful organisation called @humenorg who hold a male only mental health up on Monday evenings 👍 - If you don’t want to talk at the event there is ABSOLUTELY no pressure to. You can just sit there and listen if you prefer 🙂 - I cannot wait for it and I really hope to see some of you there. I just want a create a safe space for women to talk about mental health and to be comforted in the fact that whatever they are going through, they are NOT alone ❤️ - Pic by @jacob_hazell 📸 ______________________________________________ #brainbuddies #mentalhealth #women #mentalhealthawareness #anxiety #depression #mentalhealthmeetup #london #batterseapark #recovery #motivation #inspiration #abs #strong #strength #fit #fitness #muscles #strength #happiness #smiling #laughter
