Demi Lovato comparte emotivo mensaje de agradecimiento dedicado a sus mejores amigos

La artista estuvo vacacionando con ambos compañeros en un lujoso resort ubicado Bora Bora.

Redacción PERÚ21

Tras compartir un grato tiempo con sus amigos Sara Mitchell y Matthew Montgomery,  Demi Lovato escribió un sentido mensaje donde menciona la importancia de su amistad, especialmente después de su sobredosis de julio de 2018.

Junto a una fotografía de los tres durante sus vacaciones, la cantante les mostró su amor y cariño por haber permanecido a su lado.

"Tengo tanta suerte de tener dos mejores amigos con almas tan increíbles, talentosas y creativas que me inspiran a diario. Y que me apoyan tanto en todo lo que hago”, escribió Demi Lovato en Instagram.

La artista de 26 años continuó diciendo  que Sara y Matthew han permanecido con ella desde entonces, asegurándose que estuviera bien en cada momento posible.

“Lo más importante es que nunca me abandonaron como lo hicieron los demás cuando pasaba por m****… Estuvieron ahí para escuchar, sin juzgar y solo amarme, nunca podré expresar lo que eso significanpara mí”, reveló Demi Lovato.

La intérprete de “Sober”, regresó de su viaje el sábado, el cual lo habría realizado para celebrar sus recientes logros, ya que hace poco cumplió 6 meses de sobriedad y alcanzó un nuevo título en jiu-jitsu.

La artista desde entonces ha compartido con sus seguidores de Instagram algunas sensuales fotografías en bikini, que han cautivado a sus fanáticos.

