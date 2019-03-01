Hoy

URGENTE

Dayanara Torres se somete a su primera radioterapia contra el cáncer: "Recen por mí" [FOTOS]

Ex Miss Universo , quien estuvo casada con Marc Anthony, enfrenta una batalla contra el cáncer de piel. 

Redacción PERÚ21
Redacción PERÚ21

La ex Miss Universo Dayanara Torres reveló pormenores en torno al cáncer de piel que le diagnosticaron el pasado 05 de febrero. La puertorriqueña manifestó que la enfermedad no se ha esparcido por su cuerpo.

"Los resultados de la semana pasada enseñan que el cáncer no está regado ni está en otros órganos de mi cuerpo. Así que una batalla que se gana", indicó la ex reina de belleza.

La también ex esposa del salsero Marc Anthony indicó que las oraciones de sus fans la han aliviado en estos tristes momentos. "Les puedo asegurar que las oraciones han llegado, me llegan hasta mí", afirmó Torres.

En tanto, este viernes se alista a recibir su primera radiación para hacerle frente al melanoma.

"Estaré un poco débil y quizá con bastante dolor, pero no quiero que me suelten sus oraciones. Son muy necesitadas, los quiero mucho, con mi alma. No solo les digo gracias, sino gracias con todo mi amor y mi cariño", agregó.

El cáncer en Torres proviene de un lunar y de un área al que no le prestó mucha atención, según precisó.

Dayanara Torres es una de las cinco puertorriqueñas que ganaron el Miss Universo.

