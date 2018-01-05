¡Atención! La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) finalmente dio a conocer la lista de nominados a los 'Globos de Oro 2018' , en cine y televisión.

La edición número 75 de esta premiación será conducida por el conductor y cómico, Seth Meyers, y se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton, de Los Ángeles.

¿Quieres saber quienes son las personas y producciones que se disputarán los premios en las siguientes categorías? Puedes leer la siguiente lista a continuación.

CINE

Mejor Película (Drama)

- 'Call Me by Your Name'

- 'Dunkirk'

- 'The Post'

- 'The Shape of Water'

- 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Mejor actor (Drama)

- Timothée Chalamet, 'Call Me by Your Name'

- Daniel Day-Lewis, 'Phantom Thread'

- Tom Hanks, 'The Post'

- Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'

- Denzel Washington, 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'

Mejor actriz (Drama)

- Jessica Chastain, 'Molly's Game'

- Sally Hawkins, 'The Shape of Water'

- Frances McDormand, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

- Meryl Streep, 'The Post'

- Michelle Williams, 'All the Money in the World'

Mejor actriz de reparto

- Mary J. Blige, 'Mudbound'

- Hong Chau, 'Downsizing'

- Allison Janney, 'I, Tonya'

- Laurie Metcalf, 'Lady Bird'

- Octavia Spencer, 'The Shape of Water'

Mejor actor de reparto

- Willem Dafoe, 'The Florida Project'

- Armie Hammer, 'Call Me by Your Name'

- Richard Jenkins, 'The Shape of Water'

- Christopher Plummer, 'All the Money in the World'

- Sam Rockwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Mejor Guión

- 'La forma del agua'

- 'Lady Bird'

- 'The Post: los oscuros secretos del Pentágono'

- 'Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri'

- 'Apuesta maestra'

Mejor Película (Comedia/Musical)

- 'The Disaster Artist'

- 'Get Out'

- 'The Greatest Showman'

- 'I, Tonya'

- 'Lady Bird'

Mejor actor principal (Musical /Comedia)

- Steve Carell, 'Battle of the Sexes'

- Ansel Elgort, 'Baby Driver'

- James Franco, 'The Disaster Artist'

- Hugh Jackman, 'The Greatest Showman'

- Daniel Kaluuya, 'Get Out'

Mejor actriz principal (Musical/Comedia)

- Judi Dench, 'Victoria & Abdul'

- Helen Mirren, 'The Leisure Seeker'

- Margot Robbie, 'I, Tonya'

- Saoirse Ronan, 'Lady Bird'

- Emma Stone, 'Battle of the Sexes'

Mejor Director

- Guillermo del Toro, 'The Shape of Water'

- Martin McDonagh, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

- Christopher Nolan, 'Dunkirk'

- Ridley Scott, 'All The Money in the World'

- Steven Spielberg, 'The Post'

Mejor película extranjera

- 'A Fantastic Woman'

- 'First They Killed My Father'

- 'In the Fade'

- 'Loveless'

- 'The Square'

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Drama

- 'The Crown'

- 'Game of Thrones'

- 'The Handmaid's Tale'

- 'Stranger Things'

- 'This is Us'

Mejor actor (Drama)

- Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'

- Sterling K. Brown, 'This is Us'

- Freddie Highmore, 'The Good Doctor'

- Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'

- Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan'

Mejor actriz (Drama)

- Caitriona Balfe, 'Outlander'

- Claire Foy, 'The Crown'

- Maggie Gyllenhaal, 'The Deuce'

- Katherine Langford, '13 Reasons Why'

- Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Mejor comedia

- 'Black-ish'

- 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

- Master of None

- SMILF

- Will & Grace

Mejor actor (Musical/Comedia)

- Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish'

- Aziz Ansari, 'Master of None'

- Kevin Bacon, 'I Love Dick'

- William H. Macy, 'Shameless'

- Eric McCormack, 'Will & Grace'

Mejor actriz (Musical/Comedia)

- Pamela Adlon, 'Better Things'

- Alison Brie, 'Glow'

- Issa Rae, 'Insecure'

- Rachel Brosnahan, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

- Frankie Shaw, 'SMILF'

Mejor Miniserie

- 'Big Little Lies'

- 'Fargo'

- 'Feud: Bette and Joan'

- 'The Sinner'

- 'Top of the Lake: China Girl'

Mejor actor en miniserie

- Robert De Niro, 'The Wizard of Lies'

- Jude Law, 'The Young Pope'

- Kyle MacLachlan, 'Twin Peaks'

- Ewan McGregor, 'Fargo'

- Geoffrey Rush, 'Genius'

Mejor actriz en miniserie

- Jessica Biel, 'The Sinner'

- Nicole Kidman, 'Big Little Lies'

- Jessica Lange, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'

- Susan Sarandon, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'

- Reese Witherspoon, 'Big Little Lies'

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie

- Alfred Molina, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'

- Alexander Skarsgard, 'Big Little Lies'

- David Thewlis, 'Fargo'

- David Harbour, 'Stranger Things'

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie

- Laura Dern, 'Big Little Lies'

- Ann Dowd, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

- Chrissy Metz, 'This is Us'

- Michelle Pfeiffer, 'The Wizard of Lies'

- Shailene Woodley, 'Big Little Lies'

Mejor película animada

- 'The Boss Baby'

- 'The Breadwinner'

- 'Ferdinand'

- 'Coco'

- 'Loving Vincent'

