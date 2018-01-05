¡Atención! La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) finalmente dio a conocer la lista de nominados a los 'Globos de Oro 2018' , en cine y televisión.
La edición número 75 de esta premiación será conducida por el conductor y cómico, Seth Meyers, y se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton, de Los Ángeles.
¿Quieres saber quienes son las personas y producciones que se disputarán los premios en las siguientes categorías? Puedes leer la siguiente lista a continuación.
CINE
Mejor Película (Drama)
- 'Call Me by Your Name'
- 'Dunkirk'
- 'The Post'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Mejor actor (Drama)
- Timothée Chalamet, 'Call Me by Your Name'
- Daniel Day-Lewis, 'Phantom Thread'
- Tom Hanks, 'The Post'
- Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'
- Denzel Washington, 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'
Mejor actriz (Drama)
- Jessica Chastain, 'Molly's Game'
- Sally Hawkins, 'The Shape of Water'
- Frances McDormand, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
- Meryl Streep, 'The Post'
- Michelle Williams, 'All the Money in the World'
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Mary J. Blige, 'Mudbound'
- Hong Chau, 'Downsizing'
- Allison Janney, 'I, Tonya'
- Laurie Metcalf, 'Lady Bird'
- Octavia Spencer, 'The Shape of Water'
Mejor actor de reparto
- Willem Dafoe, 'The Florida Project'
- Armie Hammer, 'Call Me by Your Name'
- Richard Jenkins, 'The Shape of Water'
- Christopher Plummer, 'All the Money in the World'
- Sam Rockwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Mejor Guión
- 'La forma del agua'
- 'Lady Bird'
- 'The Post: los oscuros secretos del Pentágono'
- 'Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri'
- 'Apuesta maestra'
Mejor Película (Comedia/Musical)
- 'The Disaster Artist'
- 'Get Out'
- 'The Greatest Showman'
- 'I, Tonya'
- 'Lady Bird'
Mejor actor principal (Musical /Comedia)
- Steve Carell, 'Battle of the Sexes'
- Ansel Elgort, 'Baby Driver'
- James Franco, 'The Disaster Artist'
- Hugh Jackman, 'The Greatest Showman'
- Daniel Kaluuya, 'Get Out'
Mejor actriz principal (Musical/Comedia)
- Judi Dench, 'Victoria & Abdul'
- Helen Mirren, 'The Leisure Seeker'
- Margot Robbie, 'I, Tonya'
- Saoirse Ronan, 'Lady Bird'
- Emma Stone, 'Battle of the Sexes'
Mejor Director
- Guillermo del Toro, 'The Shape of Water'
- Martin McDonagh, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
- Christopher Nolan, 'Dunkirk'
- Ridley Scott, 'All The Money in the World'
- Steven Spielberg, 'The Post'
Mejor película extranjera
- 'A Fantastic Woman'
- 'First They Killed My Father'
- 'In the Fade'
- 'Loveless'
- 'The Square'
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Drama
- 'The Crown'
- 'Game of Thrones'
- 'The Handmaid's Tale'
- 'Stranger Things'
- 'This is Us'
Mejor actor (Drama)
- Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'
- Sterling K. Brown, 'This is Us'
- Freddie Highmore, 'The Good Doctor'
- Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'
- Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan'
Mejor actriz (Drama)
- Caitriona Balfe, 'Outlander'
- Claire Foy, 'The Crown'
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, 'The Deuce'
- Katherine Langford, '13 Reasons Why'
- Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Mejor comedia
- 'Black-ish'
- 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
- Master of None
- SMILF
- Will & Grace
Mejor actor (Musical/Comedia)
- Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish'
- Aziz Ansari, 'Master of None'
- Kevin Bacon, 'I Love Dick'
- William H. Macy, 'Shameless'
- Eric McCormack, 'Will & Grace'
Mejor actriz (Musical/Comedia)
- Pamela Adlon, 'Better Things'
- Alison Brie, 'Glow'
- Issa Rae, 'Insecure'
- Rachel Brosnahan, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
- Frankie Shaw, 'SMILF'
Mejor Miniserie
- 'Big Little Lies'
- 'Fargo'
- 'Feud: Bette and Joan'
- 'The Sinner'
- 'Top of the Lake: China Girl'
Mejor actor en miniserie
- Robert De Niro, 'The Wizard of Lies'
- Jude Law, 'The Young Pope'
- Kyle MacLachlan, 'Twin Peaks'
- Ewan McGregor, 'Fargo'
- Geoffrey Rush, 'Genius'
Mejor actriz en miniserie
- Jessica Biel, 'The Sinner'
- Nicole Kidman, 'Big Little Lies'
- Jessica Lange, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'
- Susan Sarandon, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'
- Reese Witherspoon, 'Big Little Lies'
Mejor actor secundario en miniserie
- Alfred Molina, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'
- Alexander Skarsgard, 'Big Little Lies'
- David Thewlis, 'Fargo'
- David Harbour, 'Stranger Things'
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie
- Laura Dern, 'Big Little Lies'
- Ann Dowd, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
- Chrissy Metz, 'This is Us'
- Michelle Pfeiffer, 'The Wizard of Lies'
- Shailene Woodley, 'Big Little Lies'
Mejor película animada
- 'The Boss Baby'
- 'The Breadwinner'
- 'Ferdinand'
- 'Coco'
- 'Loving Vincent'
