La película ‘Barbie’, de Greta Gerwig, encabeza con nueve nominaciones la 81 edición de los Globos de Oro, según anunció la organización de los premios de cine y televisión.
Al filme protagonizado por Margot Robbie, que narra las aventuras de la popular muñeca de plástico de Mattel, le sigue con ocho candidaturas ‘Oppenheimer’, de Christopher Nolan, mientras que ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, de Martin Scorsese, y ‘Poor Things’, de Yorgos Lanthimos, recibieron siete de ellas.
‘Barbie’ opta a las principales candidaturas, entre ellas mejor película de comedia o musical, mejor dirección y mejor guión.
En los apartados televisivos, ‘Succession’ parte como principal favorita con 9 nominaciones, muy por delante de ‘The Bear’ y ‘Only Murders in the Building’, empatadas a 5.
La ceremonia de los Globos de Oro se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero de 2024, en Bevery Hills (Los Ángeles) y será transmitida por la cadena de televisión CBS que no había emitido los premios desde hace cuatro décadas.
LISTA DE NOMINADOS DE LOS GLOBOS DE ORO
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
- ‘Anatomy of a Fall’
- ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
- ‘Maestro’
- ‘Oppenheimer’
- ‘Past Lives’
- ‘The Zone of Interest’
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- ‘Air’
- ‘American Fiction’
- ‘Barbie’
- ‘The Holdovers’
- ‘May December’
- ‘Poor Things’
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ - Francia
- ‘La Sociedad de la Nieve’ - España
- ‘Fallen Leaves’ - Finlandia
- ‘Io Capitano’ - Italia
- ‘Past Lives’ - Estados Unidos (en coreano)
- ‘The Zone of Interest’ - Reino Unido y EE.UU. (en polaco)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
- Annette Bening (‘Nyad’)
- Lily Gladstone (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’)
- Sandra Huller (‘Anatomy of a Fall’)
- Greta Lee (‘Past Lives’)
- Carey Mulligan (‘Maestro’)
- Cailee Spaeny (‘Priscilla’)
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
- Bradley Cooper (‘Maestro’)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’)
- Colman Domingo (‘Rustin’)
- Barry Kheogan (Saltburn’)
- Cillian Murphy (‘Oppenheimer’)
- Andrew Scott (‘All of us Strangers’)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Fantasia Barrino (‘The Color Purple’)
- Jennifer Lawrence (‘No Hard Feelings’)
- Natalie Portman (‘May December’)
- Alma Poysti (‘Fallen Leaves’)
- Margot Robbie (‘Barbie’)
- Emma Stone (‘Poor Things’)
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Nicolas Cage (‘Dream Scenario’)
- Timothée Chalamet (‘Wonka’)
- Matt Damon (‘Air’)
- Paul Giamatti (‘The Holdovers’)
- Joaquin Phoenix (‘Beau is Afraid’)
- Jeffrey Wright (‘American Fiction’)
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Bradley Cooper (‘Maestro’)
- Greta Gerwig (‘Barbie’)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (‘Poor Things’)
- Christopher Nolan (‘Oppenheimer’)
- Martin Scorsese (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’)
- Celine Song (‘Past Lives’)
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
- ‘1923′
- ‘The Crown’
- ‘The Diplomat’
- ‘The Last of Us’
- ‘The Morning Show’
- ‘Succession’
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- ‘Abbott Elementary’
- ‘Barry’
- ‘The Bear’
- ‘Jury Duty’
- ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- ‘Ted Lasso’
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
- ‘All the Light We Cannot See’
- ‘Beef’
- ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’
- ‘Fargo’
- ‘Fellow Travelers’
- ‘Lessons in Chemistry’.
