Los Premios Emmy llegan este domingo 22 de septiembre con lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense. Esta será la edición número 71 de los Emmys que premiará a distintas series de tv, productores, directores y actores que han participado en los mejores programas este año.

Este año, técnicamente, los Emmys no tendrán ningún presentador oficial, pero al igual que los Oscars será el trabajo de anteriores actores ganadores del premio o nominados los que presentarán las diferentes categorías alrededor de las 3 horas del show de tv.

Para nombrar algunos de los que estarán encima del escenario, Jon Hamm, Cherry Jones, James Corden, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jharrel Jerome, Bradley Whitford, Marisa Tomei, Hugh Laurie y muchos otros más participarán con este honor para dar pie a los ganadores de cada Premio Emmy.

Conoce en este artículo la lista de nominados, cómo y dónde ver online los Premios Emmy 2019, a qué hora empieza y todo lo que se tiene que saber de esta nueva edición de la gala en honor a lo mejor de la televisión de Estados Unidos.

¿DÓNDE, CÓMO Y A QUÉ HORA VER LOS PREMIOS EMMYS 2019?

La edición número 71 de los Emmy Awards llegará en la noche del Domingo 22 de septiembre a las 8PM ET (5PM PT y a las 7PM hora peruana). El mismo se desarrollará en el Microsoft Theater en Los Ángeles, California, y su alfombra roja comenzará una hora antes de lo pactado.

Este año Fox ha sido el canal encargado de llevar la transmisión oficial de los Emmys 2019. En caso de estar en el rango de horario y el territorio que el canal internacional lo permite, podrán sintonizar el canal 5 en la ciudad de Nueva York y el canal 11 en Los Ángeles.

Además, esta es la lista que la misma Fox tiene en otras ciudades de USA para saber cuál sintonizar y ver los Emmys en la pantalla chica. Por otro lado, aquellos que cuenten con un acceso al Fox Now App podrán disfrutar la transmisión a través de Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku y Amazon Fire TV.

A parte de la misma aplicación de Fox, existen estos otros servicios que son de paga, pero si solo verán este evento a través de Internet y no hay otra opción, pueden compartir cuenta con un amigo o registrarse para la prueba gratuita por unos días y luego cancelar la suscripción para ver los Emmys 2019 completamente gratis.

fuboTV Hulu con Live TV PlayStation Vue YouTube TV Sling TV Locast

NOMINADOS Y GANADORES A LOS PREMIOS EMMYS 2019

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA Better Call Saul Bodyguard Game of Thrones Killing Eve Ozark Pose Succession This Is Us

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA Jason Bateman, Ozark Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Kit Harington, Game of Thrones Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Billy Porter, Pose Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder Laura Linney, Ozark Mandy Moore, This Is Us Sandra Oh, Killing Eve Robin Wright, House of Cards

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones Julia Garner, Ozark Lena Headey, Game of Thrones Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul Michael Kelly, House of Cards Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale Jessica Lange, AHS: Apocalypse Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA Michael Angarana, This Is Us Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us Michael McKean, Better Call Saul Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA Barry Fleabag The Good Place The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Russian Doll Schitt’s Creek Veep

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA Christina Applegate, Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA Anthony Anderson, black-ish Don Cheadle, Black Monday Ted Danson, The Good Place Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method Bill Hader, Barry Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIO EN COMEDIA Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Anna Chlumsky, Veep Sian Clifford, Fleabag Olivia Colman, Fleabag Betty Gilpin, GLOW Sarah Goldberg, Barry Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN COMEDIA Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method Anthony Carrigan, Barry Tony Hale, Veep Stephen Root, Barry Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Henry Winkler, Barry

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN COMEDIA Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live Maya Rudolph, The Good Place Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag Fiona Shaw, Fleabag Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADO EN COMEDIA Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Peter MacNicol, Veep John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

MEJORES SERIES LIMITADAS Chernobyl Escape at Dannemora Fosse/Verdon Sharp Objects When They See Us

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN Bandersnatch: Black Mirror Brexit Deadwood: The Movie King Lear My Dinner With Hervé

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIES LIMITADAS O PELÍCULA Amy Adams, Sharp Objects Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us Joey King, The Act Niecy Nash, When They See Us Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIES LIMITADAS O PELÍCULA Mahershala Ali, True Detective Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal Jared Harris, Chernobyl Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN SERIES LIMITADAS O PELÍCULA Patricia Arquette, The Act Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects Vera Farmiga, When They See Us Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon Emily Watson, Chernobyl

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIA EN SERIES LIMITADAS O PELÍCULA Asante Blackk, When They See Us Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora John Leguizamo, When They See Us Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal Michael K Williams, When They See Us

MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE REALITY SHOW James Corden, The World’s Best Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

MEJOR COMPETICIÓN DE REALITY SHOW The Amazing Race American Ninja Warrior Nailed It! RuPaul’s Drag Race Top Chef The Voice

MEJOR SERIE DE VARIEDADES At Home With Amy Sedaris Documentary Now! Drunk History I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman Saturday Night Live Who Is America? MEJOR TALK SHOW The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Jimmy Kimmel Live Last Week Tonight With John Oliver The Late Late Show With James Corden The Late Show With Stephen Colbert