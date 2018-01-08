Philippe Coutinho , flamante contratación del FC Barcelona , dedicó un emotivo mensaje de despedida a los aficionados del Liverpool a través de las redes sociales, tras su incorporación al club español.
El destacado volante brasileño dejó el tradicional conjunto inglés para "cumplir un sueño" en la institución catalana, sin embargo, reconoce que su experiencia como líder de los 'Reds' fue más que placentera.
"Espero que los seguidores entiendan que elegir experimentar algo nuevo no se trata de disminuir su importancia para mí o la importancia del club. Nada va a disminuir eso en mi corazón", destacó Coutinho en Instagram .
Lee la carta completa de Philippe Coutinho para Liverpool:
"Desde el momento en que llegué a Liverpool, a mí y a mi familia nos han hecho sentir muy bienvenidos y hemos hecho muchos amigos.
En el campo y fuera del campo, hemos experimentado la belleza de este club y sus fanáticos. A cambio, espero haber entregado recuerdos y momentos que hayan traído felicidad a los seguidores de Liverpool.
Al mudarme a Liverpool, conocía la grandeza e historia del club, pero lo que sí aprendí durante mi tiempo fue el corazón y alma únicos del lugar. Tiene su propia personalidad y carácter.
Me voy de Liverpool porque Barcelona es un sueño para mí. Liverpool fue un sueño que tuve la suerte cumplir y le he dado cinco años de mi vida. Una carrera en el campo de juego no dura tanto tiempo y jugar en Barcelona, así como en Liverpool, es algo que quiero experimentar y disfrutar mientras tengo la bendición de poder hacerlo.
Espero que los seguidores entiendan que elegir experimentar algo nuevo no se trata de disminuir su importancia para mí o la importancia del club. Nada va a disminuir eso en mi corazón.
Le deseo a Jürgen y al equipo nada más que alegría y éxito por el resto de esta temporada y más allá. Este es un equipo increíble y están mejorando cada vez más.
Hay muchas personas a las que quiero agradecer, pero no puedo nombrar a todos individualmente.
Para todo el increíble personal del club que ha sido parte de mi vida en Liverpool, te extrañaré. A los propietarios, quienes han tratado tan duro de traer el éxito, y al personal de reclutamiento de fútbol por demostrar fe en mí para traerme aquí y recompensarme durante ese viaje, y a mis increíbles compañeros de equipo, pasados y presentes, que me han ayudado a crecer y mejorar como jugador y como persona, me gustaría agradecerles a todos. Todo lo que he logrado aquí no hubiera sido posible sin ti.
Y finalmente, a la gente más importante de Liverpool: los seguidores de Liverpool. Nunca podré agradecerles lo suficiente por lo que me han dado durante este tiempo y no importa a dónde vaya en el mundo, por el resto de mi vida, siempre apreciaré a Liverpool en mi corazón. Tú, el club y la ciudad siempre serán parte de mí.
Nunca caminarás solo,
Philippe."
