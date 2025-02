NBA en shock: Doncic aterriza en los Lakers en el traspaso más impactante del basketball

Executives around the NBA are reportedly “furious” that the Lakers were the only team allowed to bid for Luka Dončić, per @espn_macmahon

“Executives from around the league were both furious and jealous that the glitzy, star-driven Lakers had been the only team given an… pic.twitter.com/IYiYNDw6M2

— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 3, 2025