Murió la leyenda del tenis Neale Fraser, ganador de 19 Grand Slams

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear mate and fellow lefty, Neale Fraser. He was a true gem in a golden era of Australian tennis legends - an incredible World No.1, a Grand Slam champion, and a Davis Cup icon. Neale bested me in 2 major finals, pushing me to… pic.twitter.com/B4cVLEnRUk

— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) December 3, 2024