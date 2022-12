A selfie shows Grant Wahl with a t-shirt supporting LGBTQ rights, who got detained, and was allegedly forced to remove it by Qatar World Cup security, before entering the stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar released on November 21, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Grant Wahl via Twitter/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.