VALPARAISO, CHILE - JUNE 18: Claudio Pizarro of Peru gives the captains arm band to Paolo Guerrero of Peru during the 2015 Copa America Chile Group C match between Peru and Venezuela at Elías Figueroa Brander Stadium on June 18, 2015 in Valparaiso, Chile. (Photo by Raul Sifuentes/LatinContent via Getty Images)