90 perros que estaban siendo criados en una granja de Corea del Sur y que estaban destinados a ser comida para consumo humano fueron rescatados por un esquiador estadounidense que decidió llevárselos a su país para que sean adoptados y darles un mejor futuro.
Este es el caso del atleta Gus Kenworthy, quien aprovechó que se encontraba en aquel país asiático para participar en los Juegos Olímpicos de invierno en Pyeongchang.
El pasado vienes 23 de febrero, el esquiador publicó en su cuenta de Facebook que él, junto a su novio, el actor Matthew Wilkas, visitaron una de las "17,000 granjas de perros que hay en Corea del Sur".
Sin embargo, cuando notaron las condiciones en las cuales eran criados, este se estremeció y escribió que "hay 2,5 millones de perros que son cuidados para ser comidos en algunas de las condiciones más inimaginables".
De acuerdo con Kenworthy, "los perros están desnutridos y son maltratados físicamente, son metidos en pequeños corrales con piso de alambre y expuestos al invierno helado y a las abrasadoras condiciones del verano".
Cuando llega el momento de sacrificar a uno "lo hacen frente a los otros perros, electrocutándolo y, a veces, toma hasta 20 agonizantes minutos", relató en su publicación.
Por esos motivos, el esquiador anunció que, con el apoyo de una ONG animalista, "se cerró permanentemente una granja con el permiso de su dueño y los 90 perros de aquí serán llevados a EE. UU. y Canadá, donde encontrarán un nuevo hogar".
En la fotografía, Kenworthy aparece junto a su pareja y, en sus brazos, carga a un perro que adoptó de esa granja. "Adopté a esta dulce bebé y ella vendrá a los EE. UU. a vivir conmigo tan pronto termine con sus vacunas en un par de semanas. ¡No puedo esperar para darle la mejor vida posible!", manifestó.
DATO:
El esquiador estadounidense Gus Kenworthy, tuvo un emotivo gesto con su pareja al finalizar su participación en el slopestyle de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno en Pyeongchang, que fue captado por las cámaras de NBC.
This morning Matt and I had a heart-wrenching visit to one of the 17,000 dog farms here in South Korea. Across the country there are 2.5 million dogs being raised for food in some of the most disturbing conditions imaginable. Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while don't personally agree with it, I do agree that it's not my place to impose western ideals on the people here. The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty. I was told that the dogs on this particular farm were kept in "good conditions" by comparison to other farms. The dogs here are malnourished and physically abused, crammed into tiny wire-floored pens, and exposed to the freezing winter elements and scorching summer conditions. When it comes time to put one down it is done so in front of the other dogs by means of electrocution sometimes taking up to 20 agonizing minutes. Despite the beliefs of some, these dogs are no different from the ones we call pets back home. Some of them were even pets at one time and were stolen or found and sold into the dog meat trade. Luckily, this particular farm (thanks to the hard work of the Humane Society International and the cooperation of a farmer who's seen the error of his ways) is being permanently shut down and all 90 of the dogs here will be brought to the US and Canada where they'll find their fur-ever homes. I adopted the sweet baby in the first pic (we named her Beemo) and she'll be coming to the US to live with me as soon as she's through with her vaccinations in a short couple of weeks. I cannot wait to give her the best life possible! There are still millions of dogs here in need of help though (like the Great Pyrenees in the 2nd pic who was truly the sweetest dog ever). I'm hoping to use this visit as an opportunity to raise awareness to the inhumanity of the dog meat trade and the plight of dogs everywhere, including back home in the US where millions of dogs are in need of loving homes! Go to @hsiglobal's page to see how you can help. #dogsarefriendsnotfood #adoptdontshop ❤️🐶
Leer comentarios ( )