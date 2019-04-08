Batista y su conmovedor mensaje de despedida tras perder ante Triple H en Wrestlemania 35

Luego de una de las peleas más esperadas de Wrestlemania 35, Batista puso fin a su carrera como luchador tras ser derrotado por Triple H en uno de los combates de la noche.
A través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter, el 'Animal' compartió un conmovedor mensaje donde agradece a los fanáticos de la WWE.
“Universo WWE, gracias por dejarme entretenerlos. Amo este negocio y ya fuera que me ovacionaran o me abuchearan, estoy agradecido por ser una pequeña parte de sus vidas. Estoy oficialmente retirado del deporte espectáculo y estoy agradecido por cada segundo de mi asombroso viaje”, señaló.
@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey ✌🏼— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) 8 de abril de 2019
Luego, Batista utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para compartir otro mensaje más extenso.
“Esta noche fue el final de mi libro de historias y quería dejarlos con todo lo que tenía para dar. Extrañaré este teatro de violencia más de lo que puedo expresar con palabras, pero me estoy retirando oficialmente del deporte espectáculo. Estoy orgulloso de lo que he logrado, dejo la lucha libre con mucha salud, y sin lugar a dudas, el show continuará. Tuve una carrera excelente, de película. Gracias por el viaje", manifestó el 'Animal', quien es una leyenda de la lucha libre.
To all the @wwe fans across the world that gave me the opportunity to suspend your disbelief, thank you. From the biggest part of my heart thank you for letting me entertain you. Tonight was my story book ending and I wanted to leave you with all I had to give. I’ll miss this theater of violence more than I can express in words but I am officially retiring from Sports Entertainment. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, I leave in great health, and without a doubt the show will go on. I had a hell of a run. Thank you for the journey ✌🏼#dreamchaser #wrestlemania35