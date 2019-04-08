Hoy

Batista y su conmovedor mensaje de despedida tras perder ante Triple H en Wrestlemania 35

A través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter e Instagram, el ' Animal ' compartió conmovedores mensaje donde agradece a los fanáticos de la WWE.

Redacción PERÚ21

Luego de una de las peleas más esperadas de Wrestlemania 35, Batista puso fin a su carrera como luchador tras ser derrotado por Triple H en uno de los combates de la noche. 

A través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter, el 'Animal' compartió un conmovedor mensaje donde agradece a los fanáticos de la WWE. 

“Universo WWE, gracias por dejarme entretenerlos. Amo este negocio y ya fuera que me ovacionaran o me abuchearan, estoy agradecido por ser una pequeña parte de sus vidas. Estoy oficialmente retirado del deporte espectáculo y estoy agradecido por cada segundo de mi asombroso viaje”, señaló. 

Luego, Batista utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para compartir otro mensaje más extenso. 

“Esta noche fue el final de mi libro de historias y quería dejarlos con todo lo que tenía para dar. Extrañaré este teatro de violencia más de lo que puedo expresar con palabras, pero me estoy retirando oficialmente del deporte espectáculo. Estoy orgulloso de lo que he logrado, dejo la lucha libre con mucha salud, y sin lugar a dudas, el show continuará. Tuve una carrera excelente, de película. Gracias por el viaje", manifestó el 'Animal', quien es una leyenda de la lucha libre. 

Batista

Triple H

Wrestlemania 35

