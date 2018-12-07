La aerolínea Emirates — con sede en Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos — generó polémica esta semana tras compartir en sus redes sociales la foto de un avión cubierto de diamantes.
A través de su cuenta de Twitter, la aerolínea compartió una foto: "Presentando el Emirates ‘Bling’ 777 💎💎💎", se puede leer en el tuit. Tras la difusión de esta imagen, muchos usuarios quedaron sorprendidos al ver un Boeing 777 incrustado con diamantes.
Presenting the Emirates ‘Bling’ 777. Image created by Sara Shakeel 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/zDYnUZtIOS— Emirates Airline (@emirates) 4 de diciembre de 2018
Tras ello, los usuarios de Twitter se mostraron indignados, sorprendidos e incluso preocupados. "Aspiro a tener tanto dinero para poder volar en un avión como ese", "Cuando las personas con demasiado dinero están aburridos y necesitan restregárselo a otros" y "El peso de los diamantes podría traer abajo el avión", son algunos de los comentarios.
¿VERDAD O IMAGEN TRUCADA?
Tras unos minutos de estar publicado el tuit, otros usuarios cuestionaron la veracidad de la foto, ya que si bien los Emiratos Árabes son sinónimo de lujo y riqueza, enchapar un avión con estas piedras preciosas es toda una inversión.
La verdad es que la imagen es trucada y es de la artista Sara Shakeel, quien se especializa en modificar fotos cotidianas y colocarles diamantes y cristales.
Waiting for my Ride 💎 . . So Ladies & Gentlemen , I am officially flying to #milan to fall in love with #art #culture #italy to witness the love #glamourtalentawards has to offer ! I have to remind myself & all of you again and again, This all happened cause some of you prayed & some sent love 💕 to the universe & God just had to make it happen!! Just an ordinary big eyed - hopeful artist trying to live the best out of the world has to offer! Love you and thank you!!! Can't wait to share everything with you all! . . . P.s I got a freaking upgrade to #milano !!!!
We WON! 🏆🥂🍾 . From my #crystallipsticks to 💎kitty paws, #glitterstretchmarks to my diamond encrusted bling bling 777 @emirates , with every post shared, liked, loved , viewed by all of you , today I can proudly say !! I am an Award winning Visual Artist - by #glamourtalentawards 🏆🏆@glamouritalia ! God little did know I could witness this day ! Well at least not within my 2 years of creating art! My beginnings are humble! And I wish To stay this way forever sharing art , love , magic, positivity as much as I can! #Milan #inspired me to a point I wish I could comprehend! Today I leave the sweet! SWEET people of #italy ! I hope someday I come back to see the whole country ! Everything was just perfect ! Thank you @alessandrapellegrino & chief editor of #glamouritalia for this honour & respect! You just didn't give me this honour alone! It represented each and everyone who support me and my art! 💎💎💎💎 so thank you ! Last but not Last " Thank you GOD! ✨ you have been kind!