Hoy

¿Emirates Airline presentó un avión incrustado con diamantes?

Usuarios de Twitter se mostraron indignados, sorprendidos e incluso preocupados.

Avión con diamantes de Emirates Airline
- / -

Avión con diamantes de Emirates Airline. (Instagram: Sara Shakeel)

¿Viajarías en un avión incrustado totalmente con diamantes? (Getty)
- / -

¿Viajarías en un avión incrustado totalmente con diamantes? (Getty)

¿Viajarías en un avión incrustado totalmente con diamantes? (Getty)
- / -

¿Viajarías en un avión incrustado totalmente con diamantes? (Getty)

¿Viajarías en un avión incrustado totalmente con diamantes? (Getty)
- / -

¿Viajarías en un avión incrustado totalmente con diamantes? (Getty)

¿Viajarías en un avión incrustado totalmente con diamantes? (Getty)
- / -

¿Viajarías en un avión incrustado totalmente con diamantes? (Getty)

- / -

Redacción PERÚ21
Redacción PERÚ21

La aerolínea Emirates — con sede en Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos — generó polémica esta semana tras compartir en sus redes sociales la foto de un avión cubierto de diamantes. 

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, la aerolínea compartió una foto: "Presentando el Emirates ‘Bling’ 777 💎💎💎", se puede leer en el tuit. Tras la difusión de esta imagen, muchos usuarios quedaron sorprendidos al ver un Boeing 777 incrustado con diamantes. 

Tras ello, los usuarios de Twitter se mostraron indignados, sorprendidos e incluso preocupados. "Aspiro a tener tanto dinero para poder volar en un avión como ese", "Cuando las personas con demasiado dinero están aburridos y necesitan restregárselo a otros" y "El peso de los diamantes podría traer abajo el avión", son algunos de los comentarios. 

¿VERDAD O IMAGEN TRUCADA?

Tras unos minutos de estar publicado el tuit, otros usuarios cuestionaron la veracidad de la foto, ya que si bien los Emiratos Árabes son sinónimo de lujo y riqueza, enchapar un avión con estas piedras preciosas es toda una inversión.

La verdad es que la imagen es trucada y es de la artista  Sara Shakeel, quien se especializa en modificar fotos cotidianas y colocarles diamantes y cristales. 

Vea también

Te puede interesar

Tags Relacionados:

Twitter

Emirates Airline

Hoy
Ir a portada