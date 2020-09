Let’s make America and Mexico great together! @realDonaldTrump @Mike_Pence Pro-Life, Pro-Family, Pro-Religious Liberty, Pro-Hispanic Prosperity, and Pro-Ending Child Trafficking. Viva México 🇲🇽 and Viva United States 🇺🇸 God Bless America, God Bless Mexico and God bless the world! pic.twitter.com/uy2ebJwEZf