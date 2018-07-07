Un chimpancé llamado Limbani es protagonista de un video viral en Instagram al abrazar con mucha emoción a una pareja que reside en Estados Unidos y que le brindó mucho amor y atención cuando más lo necesitaba.
Limbani nació con neumonía y desde muy pequeño fue rechazado por su mamá y es por ello que Jorge y Tania Sánchez , sus padres adoptivos, le salvaron la vida cuidándolo por varias semanas. Actualmente tiene 22 meses de vida.
Mario Tabraue , director del Zoological Widlife Foundation Miami (donde ahora vive el chimpancé), sostuvo a 7 News que la pareja llevaba a Limbani al médico y le hacían terapias con su nebulizador dos veces al día.
“Lo hicieron todo y Limbani se hizo muy amigo de ellos (…) Siente que es parte de la familia”, indicó.
Hace poco, Jorge y Tania visitaron al chimpancé y el animal al ver que ellos ingresaban a la habitación se emocionó y les dio un fuerte abrazo a cada uno. El emotivo momento fue compartido en Instagram y muchos usuarios quedaron enternecidos.
The pure excitement and joy when Limbani sees our close friends can only be appreciated if watched and heard. @misstyflower and her husband,Jorge, who helped us raise and take on full around the clock care for the first few months of his life. Limbani, who was born with pneumonia was rejected by the mother. Without human intervention and modern medicine he wouldn’t been here today. Tania and Jorge can go without seeing him for a couple months and his reaction is always the same. Limbani by far is the most loved of the entire ZWF family🖤 #humanlike #almosthuman #limbani #criticallyendangered #ape #intelligence #enrichment #nature_perfection #notpets #zwfmiami #zwf @limbanizwf
