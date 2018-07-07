Módulos Temas Día
El abrazo de este chimpancé a pareja que lo salvó será lo más tierno que verás hoy [VIDEO]

La pareja le salvó la vida cuidándolo por varias semanas. El momento enterneció a miles de usuarios en Instagram .

Redacción PERÚ21
Redacción PERÚ21

Un chimpancé llamado Limbani es protagonista de un video viral en Instagram al abrazar con mucha emoción a una pareja que reside en Estados Unidos y que le brindó mucho amor y atención cuando más lo necesitaba.

Limbani nació con neumonía y desde muy pequeño fue rechazado por su mamá y es por ello que Jorge y Tania Sánchez , sus padres adoptivos, le salvaron la vida cuidándolo por varias semanas. Actualmente tiene 22 meses de vida.

Mario Tabraue , director del Zoological Widlife Foundation Miami (donde ahora vive el chimpancé), sostuvo a 7 News que la pareja llevaba a Limbani al médico y le hacían terapias con su nebulizador dos veces al día.

“Lo hicieron todo y Limbani se hizo muy amigo de ellos (…) Siente que es parte de la familia”, indicó.

Hace poco, Jorge y Tania visitaron al chimpancé y el animal al ver que ellos ingresaban a la habitación se emocionó y les dio un fuerte abrazo a cada uno. El emotivo momento fue compartido en Instagram y muchos usuarios quedaron enternecidos.

