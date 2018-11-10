Hoy

Queen superó en Spotify a Maluma

En Argentina, los temas más escuchados de la banda son los icónicos que aparecen en la película: 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Don't Stop Me Now', 'Another One Bites The Dust', 'Under Pressure' y 'We Will Rock You'.

Redacción PERÚ21

La ' Queenmanía ' invade el mes de noviembre. La legendaria banda de rock ha tenido un repunte en Spotify luego del estreno de la película ' Bohemian Rhapsody: la historia de Freddie Mercury '.

Durante los últimos días, los oyentes de las canciones de ' Queen' en Spotify Argentina (más de 25 millones) superan en número a los de Maluma (19 millones), Shakira (24 millones), Becky G, Nicky Jam, entre otros cantantes de música urbana. 

Pese a este repunte de Queen en la plataforma streaming, la emblemática agrupación no logra superar a J Balvin (41 millones de oyentes) y Daddy Yankee (26 millones de oyentes). 

Por su parte, Brian May, guitarrista de la banda, agradeció a sus fanáticos la gran acogida de la película y compartió un emotivo texto a través de su cuenta de Instagram. 

-'Bohemian Rhapsody: la historia de Freddie Mercury' estrenó el pasado 1 noviembre a nivel nacional.

