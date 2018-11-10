La ' Queenmanía ' invade el mes de noviembre. La legendaria banda de rock ha tenido un repunte en Spotify luego del estreno de la película ' Bohemian Rhapsody: la historia de Freddie Mercury '.
Durante los últimos días, los oyentes de las canciones de ' Queen' en Spotify Argentina (más de 25 millones) superan en número a los de Maluma (19 millones), Shakira (24 millones), Becky G, Nicky Jam, entre otros cantantes de música urbana.
Los temas más escuchados de la banda son los icónicos que aparecen en la película: 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Don't Stop Me Now', 'Another One Bites The Dust', 'Under Pressure' y 'We Will Rock You'.
Pese a este repunte de Queen en la plataforma streaming, la emblemática agrupación no logra superar a J Balvin (41 millones de oyentes) y Daddy Yankee (26 millones de oyentes).
Por su parte, Brian May, guitarrista de la banda, agradeció a sus fanáticos la gran acogida de la película y compartió un emotivo texto a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I don’t usually publish stuff like this. But this is a uniquely thrilling moment. Our Freddie film went straight to number 1 in the UK last week, and this weekend it played on 4,000 screens in the USA, becoming easily the top film there. Now we see this summary of the rest of the world. BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is Number One in every territory it’s opened in so far. Incredible. The most interesting bits are the comments to the extreme right if you zoom in. A million thanks to all of you who have rushed out to see it and laughed and cried and whooped with joy with us, as you’ve told us. I’m bowled over by your comments - from “It’s the best film I’ve ever seen” to “I cried 50 times”... What we always wanted was for the film to touch people and inspire them. You’re telling us that is what it does. That’s good enough. Good night and sweet dreams all. Some dreams do come true. Here’s hoping yours do. But be careful what you wish for !!! Bri
DATO:
-'Bohemian Rhapsody: la historia de Freddie Mercury' estrenó el pasado 1 noviembre a nivel nacional.