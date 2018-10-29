Camila Cabello utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para escribir un extenso mensaje de agradecimiento a sus fans, a pocos días de haber concluido su gira “Never Be the Same Tour”.
En el texto, Camila Cabello sorprendió al anunciar una inesperada noticia. La intérprete de “Havana” reveló que ya está escribiendo las canciones que compondrán su nuevo álbum.
“Recorrer los últimos 6 años ha sido el capítulo más mágico de mi vida. La niña de 10 años dentro de mí sigue corriendo con los brazos al aire gritando por todo lo que ha sucedido. Cantando para miles de personas hermosas, conociéndolas y hablando con ellas, viendo el mundo”, escribió inicialmente Camila Cabello.
“Estoy más enamorada de la vida y de todos ustedes que nunca. Pero también estoy muy emocionada por las fiestas, pues mi corazón me ha dolido mucho al estar estos últimos años lejos de casa”, indicó Camila Cabello al mencionar las cosas que extraña de estar con su familia.
“No tengo palabras para expresar lo emocionada que estoy con las cosas que se vienen el próximo año, imaginando el próximo capítulo y escribiendo este próximo álbum”, señala Camila Cabello en la publicación, que acompaña de una foto de ella en el baño junto a su computadora.
“Actualmente estoy comiendo plátanos fritos en mi sofá con Sofi, Thunder y Leo, y me rehúso a quitarme la pijama durante los próximos días. Gracias de nuevo por hacer este año tan hermoso. ❤️ Aquí y hasta la siguiente era, para todos ustedes!!! Me hacen muy feliz y los amo”, finalizó.
Touring around these last 6 years has been the most magical chapter of my life. The 10 year old in me is still running around with her arms in the air screaming at everything that’s happened. Singing for thousands of you beautiful people, getting to know you and talk to you, seeing the world.... I’m more in love with life and with all of you than I’ve ever been. I’m also sooo excited for the holidays and for what my heart’s been aching for these last years being away from home. Movies with my family. My dad’s tacos. Waking up in the middle of the night and getting cereal from the refrigerator. Sleepovers with my little sister. Talking to my grandparents about their life. FINALLY getting my dog Thunder to LOVE ME because he barely knows me right now 😩😂😂 I don’t have words to express how excited I am about things coming up next year, and imagining this next chapter and writing this next album 😈 I’m currently eating fried plantains on my couch with Sofi and Thunder and Leo and refuse to not be in pajamas for the next few days. Thank you again for making this year so beautiful. ❤️ Here’s to the next era, for all of us!!! You make me so happy and I love you. Love only, Camila 🌹
Camila Cabello inició su gira mundial “Never Be the Same Tour”, la primera de su carrera como solista, el pasado 9 de abril y culminó 23 de octubre. Con ella, la ex integrante de “Fifth Harmony” recorrió todo norteamérica y algunos países de Europa y Latinoamérica.